Trump administration tells Colorado wolves must come from U.S. Rockies states, not Canada

FILE - In this photo provided by Colorado Parks and Wildlife, wildlife officials release five gray wolves onto public land in Grand County, Colo., Monday, Dec. 18, 2023. (Colorado Natural Resources via AP, File)

By Mead Gruver, The Associated Press

Posted October 24, 2025 5:57 pm.

Last Updated October 24, 2025 7:30 pm.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — The Trump administration is telling Colorado to stop importing gray wolves from Canada as part of the state’s efforts to restore the predators, a shift that could hinder plans for more reintroductions this winter.

The state has been releasing wolves west of the Continental Divide since 2023 after Colorado voters narrowly approved wolf reintroduction in 2020. About 30 wolves now roam mountainous regions of the state and its management plan envisions potentially 200 or more wolves in the long term.

The program has been unpopular in rural areas, where some wolves have attacked livestock. Now, following two winters of releases during President Joe Biden’s administration, wolf opponents appear to have found support from federal officials under President Donald Trump.

Colorado wolves must come from Northern Rockies states, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Director Brian Nesvik told Colorado Parks and Wildlife Director Jeff Davis in a recent letter.

Colorado must “immediately cease and desist any and all efforts related to the capture, transport and/or release of gray wolves not obtained” from northern Rocky Mountain states, Nesvik wrote.

Most of those states — including the Yellowstone region states of Idaho, Montana and Wyoming, where wolves from Canada were reintroduced in the 1990s — have said they don’t want to be part of Colorado’s reintroduction.

That could leave Colorado in a bind this winter. The state plans to relocate 10 to 15 wolves under an agreement with the British Columbia Ministry of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship, Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokesperson Luke Perkins said in a statement Friday.

The agreement was signed before the state got the Oct. 10 letter from Nesvik, according to Perkins. He said the state “continues to evaluate all options to support this year’s gray wolf releases” after getting “recent guidance” from the Fish and Wildlife Service.

Though some of Colorado’s reintroduced wolves have come from Oregon, wolves released most recently have come from British Columbia.

The issue now is whether the federal agency required that wolves must only come from northern U.S. Rocky Mountain states when it designated Colorado’s “experimental” population of reintroduced wolves.

A federal notice announcing the designation in 2023 referred to the northern Rockies region as merely the “preferred” and not the required source of wolves.

Defenders of Wildlife attorney Lisa Saltzburg said in a statement that the Fish and Wildlife Service was “twisting language” by saying wolves can’t come from Canada or Alaska.

People in Colorado “should be proud of their state’s leadership in conservation and coexistence, and the wolf reintroduction program illustrates those values,” Saltzburg said.

The Colorado governor’s office and Colorado Parks and Wildlife are in touch with the Interior Department about the letter and evaluating “all options” to allow wolf releases this year, Gov. Jared Polis spokesperson Shelby Wieman said by email.

Fish and Wildlife Service spokesperson Garrett Peterson, whose voicemail said he wouldn’t be available until after the government shutdown ends, didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment.

Mead Gruver, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Woman seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in Forest Hill

A woman has suffered serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Forest Hill. Toronto police say the incident occurred in the Spadina Road and Heath Street West area just before 6:30 p.m. Friday. Paramedics...

22m ago

10 places to watch the Blue Jays World Series games

The World Series has taken over Toronto and Blue Jays fans are preparing to cheer on the home team as they play in the Fall Classic against the L.A. Dodgers For the games hosted by Los Angeles, Rogers...

4h ago

B.C. billionaire Ruby Liu loses court fight to take over Hudson's Bay properties

A B.C. billionaire who spent the summer fighting to move a department store she wants to create into former Hudson’s Bay properties has found herself on the losing end of an Ontario Superior Court decision. Judge...

6m ago

Brampton man wanted for murder after woman found dead in Niagara park

Police in Niagara Region say a 27-year-old Brampton man is wanted for murder after a woman was found dead in a park on Tuesday. Police say they were called to the scene at Charles Daley Park in Lincoln,...

2h ago

Top Stories

Woman seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in Forest Hill

A woman has suffered serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Forest Hill. Toronto police say the incident occurred in the Spadina Road and Heath Street West area just before 6:30 p.m. Friday. Paramedics...

22m ago

10 places to watch the Blue Jays World Series games

The World Series has taken over Toronto and Blue Jays fans are preparing to cheer on the home team as they play in the Fall Classic against the L.A. Dodgers For the games hosted by Los Angeles, Rogers...

4h ago

B.C. billionaire Ruby Liu loses court fight to take over Hudson's Bay properties

A B.C. billionaire who spent the summer fighting to move a department store she wants to create into former Hudson’s Bay properties has found herself on the losing end of an Ontario Superior Court decision. Judge...

6m ago

Brampton man wanted for murder after woman found dead in Niagara park

Police in Niagara Region say a 27-year-old Brampton man is wanted for murder after a woman was found dead in a park on Tuesday. Police say they were called to the scene at Charles Daley Park in Lincoln,...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:37
Toronto prepares for Blue Jays World Series crowds

Toronto is preparing to handle the crowds of Blue Jays fans this weekend. Journalist Dilshad Burman explains the measures from various organizations.

4h ago

6:04
‘Never the wrong time to do the right thing’: Justice minister on bail reform bill

Caryn Ceolin is joined by Justice Minister Sean Fraser to discuss the Carney government’s long-anticipated bail reform bill and why the governing Liberals didn’t take these measures sooner.

5h ago

3:45
Mayor Chow reveals her bet with L.A. mayor ahead of World Series matchup

On Breakfast Television, Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow revealed her bet with Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass as the Blue Jays take on the Dodgers in the World Series.

11h ago

1:42
TTC and Metrolinx ramp up service as Toronto gears up for Jays' World Series run

The TTC and Metrolinx are stepping up service as Toronto gets ready for the Jays' World Series run. As Jazan Grewal reports, extra trains and staff will be added to handle the surge of fans heading downtown.

21h ago

3:03
Brampton mayor calls for rapid bail reform in wake of intimate partner violence death

Brampton's Mayor is reacting to Ottawa's sweeping changes to the criminal code in the wake of a young mother who was killed in a case of Intimate partner violence. Shauna Hunt reports.
More Videos