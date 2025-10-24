Ford posts Reagan address used in anti-tariff ads after Trump ends Canada trade talks

President Donald Trump meets with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 24, 2025 8:06 am.

Last Updated October 24, 2025 8:56 am.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford posted remarks by former U.S. president Ronald Reagan on social media this morning, hours after U.S. President Donald Trump announced he was ending trade talks with Canada over an ad campaign that featured clips from the same address.

Ford says Canada and U.S. are friends, neighbours and allies and Reagan knew that both are stronger together.

Trump doubled down on his criticism of the Ontario ads this morning and accused Canada of trying to influence an upcoming U.S. Supreme Court ruling on his global tariff regime.

The Ontario government paid about $75 million for the ads to air across multiple American television stations using audio and video of former president Ronald Reagan speaking about tariffs in 1987.

On Thursday, the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation & Institute posted on social media that the ads misrepresent the president’s address and said Ontario did not seek or receive permission to “use and edit the remarks.”

Ford’s office said in a statement in response to the Reagan Foundation that the commercial uses an unedited excerpt from one of Reagan’s public addresses, which is available through public domain.

America’s top court is scheduled to hear oral arguments in November over whether Trump’s use of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, known as IEEPA, to hit most of the world with devastating duties is legal.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 23, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Ford stresses U.S.-Canada friendship after Trump accuses Ottawa of 'cheating' on tariffs

Ontario Premier Doug Ford moved quickly Friday to emphasize the strength of Canada's relationship with the United States, responding to a blistering post from U.S. President Donald Trump that accused the...

updated

20m ago

Blue Jays host Dodgers for Game 1 of World Series. Here's the latest

Rookie Trey Yesavage's improbable season continues today when he gets the start for the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 1 of the World Series. The 22-year-old right-hander, who played at every level of the...

2h ago

Trump says trade talks with Canada 'terminated' over Ontario government anti-tariff ads

Donald Trump says he is ending all trade talks with Canada based on an anti-tariff ad the Ontario government is running featuring former U.S. President Ronald Reagan warning about the economic threats...

8h ago

Carney the choice over Poilievre on who best addresses needs of Toronto, GTA: poll

While there are rumblings that next month's federal budget may trigger another federal election, a new survey may have opposition parties rethinking the threat of sending Canadians back to the polls. The...

4h ago

