Baklava sold at Trinity Bellwoods market recalled due to Salmonella

A type of Baklava sold in the Trinity Bellwoods neighbourhood of Toronto is being recalled due to possible Salmonella contamination.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is recalling Baklava sold at Agora Greek Market on Queen Street West from September 19 to October 3.

The recall was triggered as part of the agency’s investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak, and the CFIA says if you purchased the product and still have it, you should throw it out.

No illnesses have been reported as a result of the product in question, but the agency says you should contact your healthcare provider if you do become sick. Symptoms include fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea.

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled, but can still make you sick. The illness can be serious and sometimes deadly in young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems.