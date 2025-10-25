Numerous ground beef products that were sold at a grocery store in London, Ont. are being recalled due to a possible E.coli, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) says.

In a food recall warning issued this week, officials say the affected products include ground beef, beef hamburgers, beef sojuk and beef fat that were packed on Oct. 5 and 6, 2025, and sold at Pistachios Quality Meats & Groceries at 1695 Wonderland Road North in London.

The CFIA says the recall was “triggered by test results,” but so far there have been no reported illnesses associated with the contamination.

Officials say food contaminated with E.coli may not look or smell spoiled, but can still make you sick.

“Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea,” the CFIA says. “In severe cases of illness, some people may have seizures or strokes, need blood transfusions and kidney dialysis or live with permanent kidney damage. In severe cases of illness, people may die.”

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, officials say it’s best to contact your health care provider.

“Do not consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute recalled products,” the CFIA warns. “Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.”