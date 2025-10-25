Kamala Harris says she may run for president again in 2028, despite what polls suggest

FILE - Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks in Washington, Nov. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted October 25, 2025 9:18 am.

Last Updated October 25, 2025 9:24 am.

Kamala Harris says she isn’t done with politics yet and may run for president again in 2028.

“I am not done, I have lived my entire career a life of service and it’s in my bones,” the former U.S. Vice President said in an interview with BBC News on Saturday morning.

Harris said she would “possibly” be the president one day and is certain that a woman will soon become America’s commander-in-chief.

When pressed for more details about a future presidential bid, Harris said, “There are many ways to serve. I have not decided yet what I will do in the future beyond what I am doing right now.”

During the interview with the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg, Harris dismissed recent polls which suggest that Americans are still wary of electing a female president. 

Betting platforms like Polymarket show Harris’ odds of winning the democratic ticket in 2028 as 2 per cent or 1 in 50. She trails behind other potential candidates like California Governor Gavin Newsom and Hollywood actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who respectively have a 36 and 3 per cent chance of winning.

“I think there are all kinds of polls that will tell you a variety of things,” Harris rebutted. “I have never listened to polls.”

“If I listened to polls, I would have not run for my first office or my second office,” she added.

