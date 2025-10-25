A man in his 50s was arrested and sent to a hospital early Saturday morning after being injured in a police shooting, authorities say.

Officers were called to a residence in the area of Victoria Park Avenue and Lawrence Avenue East in Scarborough just after 6:30 a.m. for reports of “unknown trouble.”

“An interaction resulted in police discharging a firearm,” Toronto police said in a social media post. “One man in his 50’s was arrested and transported to hospital.”

The man’s condition is currently unknown.

Police say the province’s police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit, has invoked their mandate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.