Russian missile and drone attacks kill 4 in Ukraine as Zelenskyy pleads for air defense

Smoke bellows from a warehouse that caught fire following a Russian attack, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

By Samya Kullab And Elise Morton, The Associated Press

Posted October 25, 2025 3:13 am.

Last Updated October 25, 2025 7:52 am.

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian missile and drone attacks on Ukraine overnight into Saturday killed at least four people and wounded 20, officials said, and prompted fresh pleas from Ukraine’s president for Western air defense systems.

In the capital, Kyiv, two people were killed and 13 were wounded in a ballistic missile attack in the early hours of Saturday, Kyiv’s police said.

A fire broke out in a non-residential building in one location, while debris from intercepted missiles fell in an open area at another site, damaging windows in nearby buildings, Ukraine’s State Emergency Service wrote on the message app Telegram.

“Explosions in the capital. The city is under ballistic attack,” Mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote on Telegram during the onslaught.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, two people were killed and seven wounded, acting regional Gov. Vladyslav Haivanenko said, adding that apartment buildings and private homes were damaged in the strikes.

Ukraine’s air force said Russia launched nine missiles and 62 drones, of which four missiles and 50 drones were intercepted.

In Russia, the Defense Ministry said its air defenses shot down 121 Ukrainian drones over Russia overnight.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Saturday that such attacks intensify Ukraine’s need for Patriot defense systems.

“It is precisely because of such attacks that we pay special attention to Patriot systems — to be able to protect our cities from this horror. It is critical that partners who possess relevant capability implement what we have discussed in recent days,” he wrote in English on X.

“America, Europe and the G7 countries can help ensure that such attacks no longer threaten lives,” he said.

Zelenskyy is hoping Ukraine can purchase 25 Patriots from the U.S. to fortify its air defenses, particularly in cities.

Zelenskyy on Friday urged the United States to expand its sanctions on Russian oil from two companies to the whole sector, and appealed for long-range missiles to hit back at Russia.

Zelenskyy was in London for talks with two dozen European leaders who have pledged military help to shield his country from future Russian aggression if a ceasefire stops the more than three-year war.

The meeting hosted by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer aimed to step up pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin, adding momentum to recent measures that have included a new round of sanctions from the United States and European countries on Russia’s vital oil and gas export earnings.

The talks also addressed ways of helping protect Ukraine’s power grid from Russia’s almost daily drone and missile attacks as winter approaches, enhancing Ukrainian air defenses, and supplying Kyiv with longer-range missiles that can strike deep inside Russia. Zelenskyy has urged the U.S. to send Tomahawk missiles, an idea U.S. President Donald Trump has considered.

Kirill Dmitriev, Putin’s envoy for investment and economic cooperation, said Friday he believes Russia, the U.S. and Ukraine were “quite close to a diplomatic solution” to end the three-year war.

Speaking to CNN after arriving in Washington for talks with U.S. officials, Dmitriev said a planned summit in Budapest between Trump and Putin had not been canceled but would likely occur later.

Trump said Tuesday his plan for a swift meeting with Putin was on hold because he didn’t want it to be a “waste of time.”

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov made clear in public comments Tuesday that Russia is opposed to an immediate ceasefire.

A White House official confirmed Friday that Dmitriev, who announced his visit on X, will meet with U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the person was not authorized to publicly discuss the private meeting.

___

Morton reported from London.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

___

This version has been corrected to show that Dmitriev will meet Witkoff.

Samya Kullab And Elise Morton, The Associated Press





Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Blue Jays slam Dodgers 11-4 to take Game 1 of World Series

Addison Barger launched the first pinch-hit grand slam in World Series history, Alejandro Kirk added a two-run homer in a nine-run sixth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays overwhelmed the defending champion...

8h ago

Dressing as Trump for Halloween not so funny in 2025, Canadian costume shops say

Dressing up as Donald Trump used to be hilarious for Halloween, say Canadian businesses that rent or sell costumes, but they say hardly anyone is finding the joke funny in 2025. "Certainly I haven't set...

1h ago

Experts say CRA must fix human responses before pursuing AI

OTTAWA — Experts in artificial intelligence say it's risky for the Canada Revenue Agency to turn to artificial intelligence to help Canadians with their tax problems when human call centre employees...

1h ago

Suspect sought after one person stabbed in Scarborough

Toronto police are searching for at least one suspect following a stabbing in Scarborough late Friday night. Investigators say they were called to the Old Finch Avenue and Morningside Avenue area just...

8h ago

Top Stories

Blue Jays slam Dodgers 11-4 to take Game 1 of World Series

Addison Barger launched the first pinch-hit grand slam in World Series history, Alejandro Kirk added a two-run homer in a nine-run sixth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays overwhelmed the defending champion...

8h ago

Dressing as Trump for Halloween not so funny in 2025, Canadian costume shops say

Dressing up as Donald Trump used to be hilarious for Halloween, say Canadian businesses that rent or sell costumes, but they say hardly anyone is finding the joke funny in 2025. "Certainly I haven't set...

1h ago

Experts say CRA must fix human responses before pursuing AI

OTTAWA — Experts in artificial intelligence say it's risky for the Canada Revenue Agency to turn to artificial intelligence to help Canadians with their tax problems when human call centre employees...

1h ago

Suspect sought after one person stabbed in Scarborough

Toronto police are searching for at least one suspect following a stabbing in Scarborough late Friday night. Investigators say they were called to the Old Finch Avenue and Morningside Avenue area just...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

2:37
Toronto prepares for Blue Jays World Series crowds

Toronto is preparing to handle the crowds of Blue Jays fans this weekend. Journalist Dilshad Burman explains the measures from various organizations.

16h ago

6:04
‘Never the wrong time to do the right thing’: Justice minister on bail reform bill

Caryn Ceolin is joined by Justice Minister Sean Fraser to discuss the Carney government’s long-anticipated bail reform bill and why the governing Liberals didn’t take these measures sooner.

18h ago

3:45
Mayor Chow reveals her bet with L.A. mayor ahead of World Series matchup

On Breakfast Television, Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow revealed her bet with Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass as the Blue Jays take on the Dodgers in the World Series.
1:42
TTC and Metrolinx ramp up service as Toronto gears up for Jays' World Series run

The TTC and Metrolinx are stepping up service as Toronto gets ready for the Jays' World Series run. As Jazan Grewal reports, extra trains and staff will be added to handle the surge of fans heading downtown.
3:03
Brampton mayor calls for rapid bail reform in wake of intimate partner violence death

Brampton's Mayor is reacting to Ottawa's sweeping changes to the criminal code in the wake of a young mother who was killed in a case of Intimate partner violence. Shauna Hunt reports.
More Videos