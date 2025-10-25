Suspect accused of setting a business on fire near The Junction

Toronto police are searching for a suspect who is wanted in an ongoing arson investigation.

According to authorities, the suspect broke into a business on Oct. 22 in the city’s Junction-Wallace Emerson neighbourhood at approximately 2 a.m.

Officers say the suspect entered a store near Dupont Street and Edwin Avenue and poured an accelerant inside the business and set it on fire.

The suspect then exited the premises and fled the area on foot.

They are described as having a slim build, and they were last seen wearing a black hooded shirt, black pants, black baseball cap, black gloves and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.