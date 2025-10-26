Ford government reconsidering Bill 60 provisions when it comes to security of tenure for tenants

The Ford government says it is reconsidering some provisions in its omnibus bill introduced last week, which critics said would lead to the elimination of rent control and security of tenure for tenants.

Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Rob Flack introduced Bill 60, the Fighting Delays, Building Faster Act, on October 23, stating that it would streamline approvals and enable developers to build homes more quickly. The legislation also aims to tackle some rental issues, including delays at the Landlord and Tenant Board, and would shorten the notice period when tenants are being evicted due to non-payment of rent.

In the briefing notes for the bill, government officials said it will look into alternative options on lease expiry. Currently, tenants can stay in their unit even after the lease expires, as long as they follow the terms of the rental agreement. No actual change to existing laws has been proposed, but the province said it would be holding consultations, adding that a new arrangement could unlock more rental units by giving landlords more flexibility.

But in a social media post on Sunday, Flack said they would not be proceeding with consultations on potential changes to Ontario’s tenancy lease framework regarding month-to-month leases.

“Residents expect stability and predictability in Ontario’s rental market, and now is not the time to consider changes to this system,” read Flack’s statement.

“Ontario will continue to implement common-sense reforms and strengthen the province’s rental housing market by restoring balance at the Landlord and Tenant Board, cracking down on abuse of the system, and encouraging new rental construction to make it easier for families to find a place to call home.”

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow was one of several to push back on provisions of the bill that threatened to end security of tenure.

“There are legitimate concerns that landlords have. To say that we have a tenant that hasn’t paid us for a year and then trashed the entire place? Well, it’s the tribunal, the Ontario landlord tribunal, that you have to wait forever to get a hearing. OK, fix that first, then you talk about what other systemic problems,” she said during an appearance at an unrelated event on Sunday.

Coun. Josh Matlow calls the proposed changes in the new bill the most “radical and harmful” to tenant protections ever seen, by eliminating rent control and security of tenure for tenants, adding that it could result in “significant increases in homelessness.” He’s launched a petition in opposition to the bill and plans to bring a motion before city council to oppose it.

The opposition NDP say the bill is aimed at getting rid of any rent control in the province and will lead to “mass evictions.”

“Ontario is in the middle of a jobs disaster. Now, the Premier wants to make it easier for people to be evicted from their homes,” said Ontario NDP Shadow Minister for Housing Catherine McKenney in a statement. “The answer is building more homes, not trampling the rights of renters. Ford has a responsibility to keep Ontarians from falling through the cracks. We need real rent control now.”