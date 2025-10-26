NDP leadership candidates working on French ahead of first debate in Montreal

OTTAWA — The NDP leadership contenders are working on their French language skills as they prepare to meet for their first debate on Nov. 27 in Montreal, expected to be held primarily in French.

The official candidates have varying degrees of French skills, but none have described themselves as fluently bilingual.

However, there is acknowledgment across the field of the need to strengthen their own French in order to lead a national party in a country with two official languages.

The candidates are documentarian Avi Lewis, Alberta MP Heather McPherson, union leader Rob Ashton, social worker Tanille Johnston and organic farmer Tony McQuail.

During the NDP leadership forum last Wednesday, Lewis did respond to the first question in French but a campaign spokesperson described his language level as “not fully bilingual,” but he can hold a conversation and conduct interviews.

“We have two official languages. And we have hundreds and hundreds of spoken languages in this country, but to be able to communicate in French is an essential for a federal leader,” Lewis said following the forum.

“We’re all working our butts off. I live in British Columbia, so it’s much harder when you don’t get to live in a French language culture, but c’est essentiel.”

When asked about her French skills, McPherson replied in French that she does not speak the language very well, but improving is very important to her. She said that she practises every day with her daughter in addition to listening to and reading French news stories.

Ashton used colourful language in a previous interview to describe his weak French skills, but said that he is working hard at improving with the help of francophones on his campaign and has plans to take intensive lessons in the new year.

A spokesperson for McQuail’s campaign said in an emailed reply that he is learning French, and plans on speaking both official languages during his opening and closing remarks in the Montreal debate.

The Canadian Press has reached out to the Johnston campaign for more on what she is doing to learn French.

Former NDP strategist Karl Belanger says that the next party leader could face challenges.

“If people can’t comprehend what you’re saying, how can it go anywhere? You can have all the right issues but if you’re not able to make a connection, to talk to them in their language, you won’t connect. It’s as simple as that,” Belanger said.

Alexandre Boulerice, the NDP’s lone Quebec MP, said last Tuesday that he wants to see candidates who are interested in Quebec-specific issues, including language.

“They are trying their best,” Boulerice said. “We will measure the success of their learnings at the end of November in Montreal. The debate will be, the vast majority, in French so I am waiting for that debate. I’m waiting to see their performance and perhaps after that maybe I will put my support behind somebody.”

The NDP saw its best election result in 2011 when an “orange wave” swept over Quebec and the party won 59 of 75 seats, helping the NDP reach the official opposition benches for the first and only time.

Belanger said that Prime Minister Mark Carney’s French has “lowered the bar” of what Quebecers find acceptable for a prime minister, but does not believe any of the leadership candidates have reached that bar yet.

“There is no question in my mind that if the NDP is ever to aspire to form government at the federal level, it will happen with and only if Quebecers support that party again,” Belanger said.

“And it won’t happen unless the leader is able to connect with French-speaking Quebecers.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 26, 2025

David Baxter, The Canadian Press

