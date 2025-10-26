Nelly Furtado says in social media post she’s stepping away from performing

Nelly Furtado performs during the Invictus Games opening ceremony in Vancouver, on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 26, 2025 4:28 pm.

Last Updated October 26, 2025 10:01 pm.

TORONTO — Canadian singer-songwriter Nelly Furtado says she’s stepping away from performing “for the foreseeable future” and will be focusing on other artistic endeavours.

Furtado, 46, made the announcement on her social media channels early Friday morning, which coincided with the 25th anniversary of the release of her first album ‘Whoa, Nelly!’

The singer behind hits like “Promiscuous” and “I’m Like a Bird” has been touring in support of her seventh studio album, 7, released in 2024.

She says 25 years later seeing her music reach a whole new generation of fans has been both “surreal ” and “joyful.”

Furtado says she made a decision to step away and take on other creative and personal endeavours that would “better suit this next phase of life.”

The Juno and Grammy award winner says she enjoyed her musical career and will always identify as a songwriter, which she describes as a hobby she was lucky enough to make into career and still enjoys.

In the post, Furtado thanked all those who made her musical dreams come true and wished a next generation of musical talent years of success.

Top Stories

Ford government reconsidering Bill 60 provisions when it comes to security of tenure for tenants

The Ford government says it is reconsidering some provisions in its omnibus bill introduced last week, which critics said would lead to the elimination of rent control and security of tenure for tenants....

1h ago

Metrolinx adding new GO train trips, adjusting schedules starting Monday

Changes are coming to five GO Train rail lines starting Monday as Metrolinx adds new trips and adjusts schedules to improve service reliability and reduce congestion. Six new rush hour trips are being...

2h ago

Was that Colonel Sanders behind home plate at the Blue Jays game?

No, your eyes weren't deceiving you, Jays fans. That was Colonel Sanders behind the plate. A man looking very much like founder of KFC, right down the white suit, hair, mustache and Van Dyke beard,...

27m ago

Category 4 Hurricane Melissa threatens catastrophic flooding in Jamaica and Haiti

KINGSTON, Jamaica (AP) — Hurricane Melissa was sustaining Category 4 strength late Sunday and may get stronger while threatening to cause catastrophic flooding in the northern Caribbean, including Haiti...

13m ago

