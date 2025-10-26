Scooter operator sent to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Markham

A Toronto Paramedic ambulance is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Denio Lourenco

Posted October 26, 2025 11:50 am.

A man was taken to a hospital on Sunday morning after he was struck by a vehicle while riding a scooter, police say.

According to York Regional Police, the collision happened in Markham, near Kennedy Road and Angus Glen Boulevard just after 11:00 a.m.

Emergency crews responded to the scene and transported the scooter operator to a hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

Kennedy Road is closed in both directions between The Fairways and Bur Oak Avenue while crews tend to the scene.

