A man was taken to a hospital on Sunday morning after he was struck by a vehicle while riding a scooter, police say.

According to York Regional Police, the collision happened in Markham, near Kennedy Road and Angus Glen Boulevard just after 11:00 a.m.

Emergency crews responded to the scene and transported the scooter operator to a hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

Kennedy Road is closed in both directions between The Fairways and Bur Oak Avenue while crews tend to the scene.