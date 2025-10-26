Trump says he will solve Afghanistan-Pakistan crisis ‘very quickly’ as peace talks enter second day

People wait near the closed gate at the Spin Boldak border crossing with Pakistan, after the border was shut for nearly two weeks following clashes between Afghan and Pakistani forces, in Kandahar province, Afghanistan, Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Sibghatullah)

By The Associated Press

Posted October 26, 2025 5:04 am.

Last Updated October 26, 2025 7:22 am.

ISLAMABAD (AP) — U.S. President Donald Trump said Sunday he will solve the Afghanistan-Pakistan crisis “very quickly,” as peace talks between the warring neighbors entered a second day.

The two countries are embroiled in a bitter security row, with each side saying they were responding to aggression from the other during clashes earlier this month.

It was the deadliest fighting between them in several years, marking a low point in relations while also causing alarm in a region where armed groups like al-Qaida are trying to resurface.

Pakistan accuses Afghanistan of turning a blind eye to militants who cross the border for attacks, a charge the country’s Taliban rulers reject.

The second round of talks between them began in Istanbul on Saturday, focusing on transforming a fragile ceasefire, achieved earlier this month in Doha, into a durable framework for peace and border security.

“I heard that Pakistan and Afghanistan have started up,” said Trump on the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit in Malaysia. ”But I’ll get that solved very quickly.”

He made the comments while attending the signing of the Thailand–Cambodia peace agreement, adding that the leaders of Pakistan were “great people.”

Days of fighting killed dozens of people and injured hundreds in Afghanistan, although Pakistan denied attacking civilians and said it was targeting militants and their hideouts.

On Sunday, Taliban-controlled media RTA reported that, after 15 hours of “continuous discussions,” the Afghan side had submitted a draft focusing on Pakistan not violating Afghanistan’s territory and airspace and not allowing “any anti-Afghan group or opposition to use Pakistani territory against our country.”

There was also an expression of readiness to establish “a four-way channel to monitor the ceasefire agreement” and exchange information on violations, RTA reported.

The Pakistanis submitted a second draft to the Afghans on Saturday evening, according to RTA.

Nobody from the Pakistani government was immediately available for comment. But Trump’s remarks are likely to energize the country’s political and military leadership, which wants closer ties with the White House.

Pakistan has also praised Trump for his role in defusing a crisis earlier this year with India.

___

Associated Press writers Sajjad Tarakzai contributed to this report from Islamabad and Abdul Qahar Afghan from Jalalabad, Afghanistan.

The Associated Press




Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Suspects arrested over the theft of crown jewels from Paris' Louvre museum

PARIS (AP) — Suspects have been arrested in connection with the theft of crown jewel s from Paris’ Louvre museum, the Paris prosecutor said on Sunday, a week after the heist that stunned the world....

24m ago

Yamamoto throws complete game as Dodgers beat Blue Jays 5-1 in Game 2 of World Series

Yoshinobu Yamamoto pitched a four-hitter for his second consecutive complete game, the first in the World Series since 2015, and the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-1...

8h ago

Carney tells ASEAN summit Canada respects trade rules, as Trump threatens new tariffs

KUALA LUMPUR — Prime Minister Mark Carney took a veiled shot at the Trump administration's trade policy on Sunday, highlighting Canada's reliability and steadiness without naming the United States or...

1h ago

Trump threatens to punish Canada with 10% extra import tax for not pulling down anti-tariffs ad sooner

President Donald Trump said on Saturday that he plans to hike tariffs on imports of Canadian goods by an extra 10% because of an anti-tariff television ad aired by the province of Ontario. The...

9h ago

Top Stories

Suspects arrested over the theft of crown jewels from Paris' Louvre museum

PARIS (AP) — Suspects have been arrested in connection with the theft of crown jewel s from Paris’ Louvre museum, the Paris prosecutor said on Sunday, a week after the heist that stunned the world....

24m ago

Yamamoto throws complete game as Dodgers beat Blue Jays 5-1 in Game 2 of World Series

Yoshinobu Yamamoto pitched a four-hitter for his second consecutive complete game, the first in the World Series since 2015, and the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-1...

8h ago

Carney tells ASEAN summit Canada respects trade rules, as Trump threatens new tariffs

KUALA LUMPUR — Prime Minister Mark Carney took a veiled shot at the Trump administration's trade policy on Sunday, highlighting Canada's reliability and steadiness without naming the United States or...

1h ago

Trump threatens to punish Canada with 10% extra import tax for not pulling down anti-tariffs ad sooner

President Donald Trump said on Saturday that he plans to hike tariffs on imports of Canadian goods by an extra 10% because of an anti-tariff television ad aired by the province of Ontario. The...

9h ago

Most Watched Today

2:39
Frost advisories, seasonal temperatures close out the weekend

Overnight temperatures hovering near the freezing mark will give way to mostly sunny skies and a high of 10 on Sunday

13h ago

1:10
Cool temperatures and mix of sun and cloud for Saturday

The unsettled pattern that has brought off-and-on showers for the last few days is moving out, giving way to a mix of sun and cloud on Saturday. However, temperatures will struggle to reach double digits.

2:25
Carney the choice over Poilievre on who best addresses needs of Toronto, GTA: poll

New polling on behalf of CityNews shows support remains steady for Prime Minister Mark Carney in Toronto and the GTA, ahead of next month's budget. Erica Natividad breaks down the numbers.

2:29
Ford to pause anti-tariff ads after Trump cancelled trade talks with Canada

Premier Doug Ford says he will pause his $75 million anti-tariff campaign, after the ads ignited a political firestorm resulting in U.S. President Donald Trump cancelling trade talks with Canada. Tina Yazdani reports.

2:37
Toronto prepares for Blue Jays World Series crowds

Toronto is preparing to handle the crowds of Blue Jays fans this weekend. Journalist Dilshad Burman explains the measures from various organizations.
More Videos