Police have identified two of three suspects who are accused of stealing more than $30,000 worth of designer sunglasses from a LensCrafters store inside Pickering Town Centre last month.

According to investigators, three females entered the shop on Sept. 29, 2025 shortly before closing hours and stole more than 60 pairs of high-end glasses before fleeing the area.

In an update shared on Monday, investigators with the Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) said they executed a search warrant on a residence in Toronto’s west-end on Oct. 26.

Officers say more than $25,000 of stolen property was recovered during their search of the apartment, but the suspects are still at-large.

Police have identified one suspect as 33-year-old Carolyn Vanessa Walker of Toronto. Meanwhile, the second suspect has been identified as a 17-year-old girl from Mississauga.

Authorities have not yet released the identity of the third suspect and are appealing to the public for help.

All three suspects are wanted for theft over $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

“Investigators are advising the suspects to contact counsel and turn themselves into police,” DRPS wrote in a statement. “Anyone who is found to be assisting the suspects to evade police is guilty of an offence under the Criminal Code of Canada and will be prosecuted to the full extent.”