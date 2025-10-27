2 of 3 suspects identified in Pickering mall theft, $25K of stolen sunglasses recovered

Durham Regional Police released descriptions of the three suspects, all women, and have also made photos available. Photo: DRPS.

By Denio Lourenco

Posted October 27, 2025 1:46 pm.

Police have identified two of three suspects who are accused of stealing more than $30,000 worth of designer sunglasses from a LensCrafters store inside Pickering Town Centre last month.

According to investigators, three females entered the shop on Sept. 29, 2025 shortly before closing hours and stole more than 60 pairs of high-end glasses before fleeing the area.

In an update shared on Monday, investigators with the Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) said they executed a search warrant on a residence in Toronto’s west-end on Oct. 26. 

Officers say more than $25,000 of stolen property was recovered during their search of the apartment, but the suspects are still at-large.

Police have identified one suspect as 33-year-old Carolyn Vanessa Walker of Toronto. Meanwhile, the second suspect has been identified as a 17-year-old girl from Mississauga.

Authorities have not yet released the identity of the third suspect and are appealing to the public for help.

All three suspects are wanted for theft over $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

“Investigators are advising the suspects to contact counsel and turn themselves into police,” DRPS wrote in a statement. “Anyone who is found to be assisting the suspects to evade police is guilty of an offence under the Criminal Code of Canada and will be prosecuted to the full extent.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario to scrap fixed election dates, raise donation limits under new bill

Ontario's attorney general is proposing to get rid of fixed election dates in the province, in a bill that would also see the limit for political donations...

1h ago

Ford grilled at Queen's Park about trade fallout with Trump over Ontario anti-tariff ad

It's an ad that could subtract significant money and jobs from Ontario's economy. That was the gist of Liberal MPP John Fraser's verbal tirade directed at Premier Doug Ford during question period at...

3h ago

U.S. will require all travellers to have photo taken at land borders, airports

The Department of Homeland Security is amending policies to require all non-citizens, including Canadians, to be photographed at all ports of entry and departure in United States. The changing security...

1h ago

Photo Gallery: Drake joins Vybz Kartel at Toronto concert

When Drake was a teenager, he’d stand outside Toronto’s long-gone Escape Nightclub handing out flyers just to get inside and lose himself in Vybz Kartel’s music. On Sunday night, he came full circle,...

2h ago

Top Stories

Ontario to scrap fixed election dates, raise donation limits under new bill

Ontario's attorney general is proposing to get rid of fixed election dates in the province, in a bill that would also see the limit for political donations...

1h ago

Ford grilled at Queen's Park about trade fallout with Trump over Ontario anti-tariff ad

It's an ad that could subtract significant money and jobs from Ontario's economy. That was the gist of Liberal MPP John Fraser's verbal tirade directed at Premier Doug Ford during question period at...

3h ago

U.S. will require all travellers to have photo taken at land borders, airports

The Department of Homeland Security is amending policies to require all non-citizens, including Canadians, to be photographed at all ports of entry and departure in United States. The changing security...

1h ago

Photo Gallery: Drake joins Vybz Kartel at Toronto concert

When Drake was a teenager, he’d stand outside Toronto’s long-gone Escape Nightclub handing out flyers just to get inside and lose himself in Vybz Kartel’s music. On Sunday night, he came full circle,...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

1:37
'Good job premier!': Ford pressed on anti-U.S. tariff ad amid trade fallout

Liberal MPP for Ottawa South John Fraser pressed Premier Doug Ford on the U.S. tariff ad played during games one and two of the World Series. The ads were pulled after Trump ended trade talks with Canada over the campaign.

3h ago

2:21
Gardiner construction wraps up early

Construction on the Gardiner Expressway wrapped up hours ahead of schedule. Dilshad Burman has the details.

6h ago

1:05
Colonel Sanders lookalike behind home plate at Blue Jays game

No, your eyes weren’t deceiving you, Blue Jays fans. That was Colonel Sanders behind the plate for Game 2 of the World Series.

15h ago

1:13
Blue Jays hoping to regain advantage in Game 3 of World Series

CityNews’ Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn is in Los Angeles and hearing from Blue Jays manager John Schneider and the players ahead of Game 3 of the World Series.

13h ago

2:06
Frosty nights give way to cooler, seasonal daytime conditions

A mix of sun and cloud with the chance of a shower on Monday as temperatures struggle to reach the double digits.

20h ago

More Videos