Blue Jays’ George Springer leaves Game 3 of World Series with apparent injury

Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider helps George Springer off the field with an injury during the seventh inning in Game 3 of baseball's World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Monday, Oct. 27, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Ben Nicholson-Smith, Sportsnet

Posted October 27, 2025 11:21 pm.

George Springer grabbed his right side after fouling off the first pitch of his seventh-inning at-bat against Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Justin Wrobleski, then gestured to the Toronto Blue Jays’ first base dugout and promptly came out of the game.

The crowd at Dodger Stadium cheered as Springer, a longtime Dodger nemesis, exited and Ty France prepared for his first at-bat since Sept. 21. Seven more pitches later, France struck out.

While it’s unclear what Springer’s dealing with, his early exit from the game suggests it’s no minor issue. The 36-year-old has already been playing through a knee contusion sustained in Seattle during the ALCS but he has not missed a game to this point.

“You just have to understand and kind of accept that nobody on the field is playing a hundred percent,” Springer said recently. “It’s not just you. And at the end of the day, I don’t really think anybody cares. If you’re out there, you’re expected to play and you’re expected to perform to the best of who you are that day. So for me, it just kind of is what it is. I have a job to do, so I expect to go do it. It doesn’t really matter how I feel.”

If Springer’s injury sidelines him for Game 4, the Blue Jays could use Bo Bichette as their DH while starting someone like Isiah Kiner-Falefa at second base against Dodgers starter Shohei Ohtani. While Bichette’s bat is making a difference in the World Series, he has limited mobility as he recovers from a left knee injury, so he didn’t start Game 2.

As for France, an oblique injury sidelined him late in the regular season and the Blue Jays left him off their ALDS and ALCS rosters. But he progressed behind the scenes and the Blue Jays selected him to their World Series roster as a 14th position player.

“Ty’s been working tirelessly since his injury,” GM Ross Atkins said before the World Series began. “He’s gotten back to an incredible position physically, has looked really good in all of his live at-bats and is a good matchup against this team, and that contributed to the decision to keep the extra pitcher off.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

World Series Game 3 updates: Ohtani hits 2nd home run to tie game 5-5

The Dodger's Shohei Ohtani hit his second home run of Game 3 of the World Series to tie things up against the Blue Jays 5-5 in the seventh inning. It came after George Springer left the game with an...

1h ago

Work rain gear into your costume: Halloween forecast calls for rain during trick-or-treating

It's a scary-looking forecast ahead of Halloween this Friday. According to CityNews meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai, rain and wind will dominate key trick-or-treating hours on the 31st. Rain is expected...

2h ago

Ontario to scrap fixed election dates, raise donation limits under new bill

Ontario's attorney general is proposing to get rid of fixed election dates in the province, in a set of reforms that would also see the limit for political donations raised to $5,000 and make public funding...

8h ago

Ford grilled at Queen's Park about trade fallout with Trump over Ontario anti-tariff ad

It's an ad that could subtract significant money and jobs from Ontario's economy. That was the gist of Liberal MPP John Fraser's verbal tirade directed at Premier Doug Ford during question period at...

12h ago

Top Stories

World Series Game 3 updates: Ohtani hits 2nd home run to tie game 5-5

The Dodger's Shohei Ohtani hit his second home run of Game 3 of the World Series to tie things up against the Blue Jays 5-5 in the seventh inning. It came after George Springer left the game with an...

1h ago

Work rain gear into your costume: Halloween forecast calls for rain during trick-or-treating

It's a scary-looking forecast ahead of Halloween this Friday. According to CityNews meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai, rain and wind will dominate key trick-or-treating hours on the 31st. Rain is expected...

2h ago

Ontario to scrap fixed election dates, raise donation limits under new bill

Ontario's attorney general is proposing to get rid of fixed election dates in the province, in a set of reforms that would also see the limit for political donations raised to $5,000 and make public funding...

8h ago

Ford grilled at Queen's Park about trade fallout with Trump over Ontario anti-tariff ad

It's an ad that could subtract significant money and jobs from Ontario's economy. That was the gist of Liberal MPP John Fraser's verbal tirade directed at Premier Doug Ford during question period at...

12h ago

Most Watched Today

3:47
Premier Doug Ford says he has no regrets about Ontario ad despite putting U.S.-Canada trade talks in jeopardy

As Tina Yazdani reports, Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he has no regrets about his anti-tariff ad campaign even after Trump cancelled trade talks and threatened to increase tariffs on Canada.

6h ago

2:38
Carney says Canada-U.S. trade talks were progressing before tariff ad

Prime Minister Mark Carney said trade talks between Canada and the U.S. were progressing before the Ontario-made ad calling out Trump's tariffs put a damper on furthering negotiations.

11h ago

1:37
'Good job premier!': Ford pressed on anti-U.S. tariff ad amid trade fallout

Liberal MPP for Ottawa South John Fraser pressed Premier Doug Ford on the U.S. tariff ad played during games one and two of the World Series. The ads were pulled after Trump ended trade talks with Canada over the campaign.

12h ago

1:08
Vaughan home targeted in third shooting within a month

Police are investigating a shooting at a home in Vaughan, marking the third shooting in a month it was targeted.

13h ago

2:21
Gardiner construction wraps up early

Construction on the Gardiner Expressway wrapped up hours ahead of schedule. Dilshad Burman has the details.

15h ago

More Videos