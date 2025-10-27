Canada not on track to meet 2030 climate targets, report finds

<p>A dump truck works near the Syncrude oil sands extraction facility near the city of Fort McMurray, Alberta on Sunday June 1, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson</p>

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 27, 2025 12:35 pm.

Last Updated October 27, 2025 12:52 pm.

MONTREAL — A new analysis says Canada is not on track to meet its 2030 or 2035 emissions targets.

The study from the Trottier energy institute at Polytechnique Montréal finds that greenhouse gas emissions are projected to fall 20 or 25 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030.

That’s well below the federal target of a 40 to 45 per cent reduction.

The report says emissions from Canada’s electricity sector have dropped 60 per cent below 2005 levels, but those reductions are being offset by increased oil and gas production.

It also says the federal government’s decisions to cancel the consumer carbon price and pause the electric-vehicle sales mandate are slowing progress.

The analysis calls for a “policy reset” to get Canada on track to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

It says the country should expand wind, solar and hydro power, speed up adoption of electric vehicles and create a large-scale carbon capture and sequestration industry.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 27, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Ford grilled at Queen's Park about trade fallout with Trump over Ontario anti-tariff ad

It's an ad that could subtract significant money and jobs from Ontario's economy. That was the gist of Liberal MPP John Fraser's verbal tirade directed at Premier Doug Ford during question period at...

1h ago

New policy will require all travellers to U.S. have photo taken on entry and exit

The Department of Homeland Security is amending policies to require all non-citizens, including Canadians, to be photographed when they enter or leave the United States. The changing security regulations,...

1h ago

Photo Gallery: Drake joins Vybz Kartel at Toronto concert

When Drake was a teenager, he’d stand outside Toronto’s long-gone Escape Nightclub handing out flyers just to get inside and lose himself in Vybz Kartel’s music. On Sunday night, he came full circle,...

53m ago

Gardiner Expressway fully reopens 18 months ahead of schedule between Dufferin and Strachan

Commuters received welcome news Monday morning as all six lanes of the Gardiner Expressway between Dufferin Street and Strachan Avenue reopened to traffic — a full 18 months ahead of the original construction...

4h ago

