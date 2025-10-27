Conservatives press Liberals on cost of living as reports show food bank use soaring

A volunteer works in the storeroom of St. Philip Neri’s Table Food Bank at St. Philip Neri Church in Toronto on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press

Posted October 27, 2025 1:32 pm.

Last Updated October 27, 2025 2:46 pm.

OTTAWA — The Conservatives are pressing the federal government over the rising cost of living as new reports show more Canadians are turning to food banks and community organizations.

A new Food Banks Canada report says monthly visits to food banks came close to 2.2 million in March 2025, five per cent higher than the year before and nearly double the rate in 2019.

The report says food banks in Canada received a “historic and very concerning” number of visits this year, “far more than enough to call an emergency.”

Another report from the Daily Bread Food Bank and North York Harvest Food Bank says more than one in 10 Torontonians now rely on food banks.

In a news release, the Conservative Party of Canada says that “only a decade of Liberal incompetence could make hunger the new normal.”

The party also says every dollar added to the national deficit “drives up the cost of everything” and Canadians need “affordable homes, full cupboards, and hope.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 27, 2025.

— With files from Cassandra Szklarski

Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario to scrap fixed election dates, raise donation limits under new bill

Ontario's attorney general is proposing to get rid of fixed election dates in the province, in a bill that would also see the limit for political donations...

1h ago

Ford grilled at Queen's Park about trade fallout with Trump over Ontario anti-tariff ad

It's an ad that could subtract significant money and jobs from Ontario's economy. That was the gist of Liberal MPP John Fraser's verbal tirade directed at Premier Doug Ford during question period at...

3h ago

U.S. will require all travellers to have photo taken at land borders, airports

The Department of Homeland Security is amending policies to require all non-citizens, including Canadians, to be photographed at all ports of entry and departure in United States. The changing security...

1h ago

2 of 3 suspects identified in Pickering mall theft, $25K of stolen sunglasses recovered

Police have identified two of three suspects who are accused of stealing more than $30,000 worth of designer sunglasses from a LensCrafters store inside Pickering Town Centre last month. According to...

1h ago

Top Stories

Ontario to scrap fixed election dates, raise donation limits under new bill

Ontario's attorney general is proposing to get rid of fixed election dates in the province, in a bill that would also see the limit for political donations...

1h ago

Ford grilled at Queen's Park about trade fallout with Trump over Ontario anti-tariff ad

It's an ad that could subtract significant money and jobs from Ontario's economy. That was the gist of Liberal MPP John Fraser's verbal tirade directed at Premier Doug Ford during question period at...

3h ago

U.S. will require all travellers to have photo taken at land borders, airports

The Department of Homeland Security is amending policies to require all non-citizens, including Canadians, to be photographed at all ports of entry and departure in United States. The changing security...

1h ago

2 of 3 suspects identified in Pickering mall theft, $25K of stolen sunglasses recovered

Police have identified two of three suspects who are accused of stealing more than $30,000 worth of designer sunglasses from a LensCrafters store inside Pickering Town Centre last month. According to...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:37
'Good job premier!': Ford pressed on anti-U.S. tariff ad amid trade fallout

Liberal MPP for Ottawa South John Fraser pressed Premier Doug Ford on the U.S. tariff ad played during games one and two of the World Series. The ads were pulled after Trump ended trade talks with Canada over the campaign.

3h ago

2:21
Gardiner construction wraps up early

Construction on the Gardiner Expressway wrapped up hours ahead of schedule. Dilshad Burman has the details.

6h ago

1:05
Colonel Sanders lookalike behind home plate at Blue Jays game

No, your eyes weren’t deceiving you, Blue Jays fans. That was Colonel Sanders behind the plate for Game 2 of the World Series.

15h ago

1:13
Blue Jays hoping to regain advantage in Game 3 of World Series

CityNews’ Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn is in Los Angeles and hearing from Blue Jays manager John Schneider and the players ahead of Game 3 of the World Series.

13h ago

2:06
Frosty nights give way to cooler, seasonal daytime conditions

A mix of sun and cloud with the chance of a shower on Monday as temperatures struggle to reach the double digits.

20h ago

More Videos