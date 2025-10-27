‘Don’t know if there was intent’: Dodgers manager cites ‘delays’ after late arrival in L.A.

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts. Photo: USA TODAY. Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted October 27, 2025 11:16 am.

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts brushed off questions about his team’s disrupted travel schedule on Sunday, after a series of delays left him and his staff scrambling to make it back from Toronto in time for the club’s World Series preparations.

The Dodgers are set to host the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 3 of the Fall Classic on Monday night at Dodger Stadium. But Roberts and several members of his coaching staff didn’t arrive at the ballpark until around 5 p.m. PDT Sunday — the exact time the team’s scheduled workout was supposed to begin.

“I don’t want to get too far into it,” Roberts said during his pregame media availability. “I just arrived about 30 minutes ago. So there were some delays. I don’t know if there was intent or not. But, man, the international stuff was a bear. But we made it.”

Related:

The remark about “intent” sparked a wave of reaction online, with some fans interpreting it as a suggestion that Canadian officials had played a role in the holdup. In reality, the Dodgers’ return to California would have been processed by U.S. customs officers. The Blue Jays, who cross the border on every road trip, are accustomed to similar delays when travelling into and out of Canada.

According to Roberts, the team’s players flew home immediately after Saturday night’s Game 2 at Rogers Centre, landing in Los Angeles without issue. The coaching staff and other personnel, however, did not depart until Sunday morning, and their flight was slowed by hours of waiting on the tarmac and additional customs processing.

Travel complications are nothing new for Major League Baseball teams crossing the border. The Blue Jays themselves have faced extended waits at customs this season, sometimes lasting more than an hour.

Los Angeles evened the series at 1-1 following Saturday’s 5-1 win. Max Scherzer gets the ball for Toronto, with the Dodgers rolling with Tyler Glasnow. First pitch is set for 8 p.m. ET live on Sportsnet.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ford says no 10% tariffs coming, claims Reagan ad 'most successful' ever

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he doesn't believe U.S. President Donald Trump will follow through on his threat to hit Canada with an additional 10 per cent tariff over Ontario's anti-tariff ad campaign. Speaking...

13m ago

Gardiner Expressway fully reopens 18 months ahead of schedule between Dufferin and Strachan

Commuters received welcome news Monday morning as all six lanes of the Gardiner Expressway between Dufferin Street and Strachan Avenue reopened to traffic — a full 18 months ahead of the original construction...

3h ago

Ford grilled at Queen's Park about trade fallout with Trump over Ontario anti-tariff ad

It's an advertisement that could subtract significant money and jobs from Ontario's economy. That was the gist of Liberal MPP John Fraser's verbal tirade directed at Premier Doug Ford during question...

9m ago

3 people arrested during demonstration at Queen’s Park over the weekend

Three people were arrested after allegedly becoming combative during an anti-immigration demonstration and counterprotest in downtown Toronto over the weekend. According to police, a large group of...

1h ago

Top Stories

Ford says no 10% tariffs coming, claims Reagan ad 'most successful' ever

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he doesn't believe U.S. President Donald Trump will follow through on his threat to hit Canada with an additional 10 per cent tariff over Ontario's anti-tariff ad campaign. Speaking...

13m ago

Gardiner Expressway fully reopens 18 months ahead of schedule between Dufferin and Strachan

Commuters received welcome news Monday morning as all six lanes of the Gardiner Expressway between Dufferin Street and Strachan Avenue reopened to traffic — a full 18 months ahead of the original construction...

3h ago

Ford grilled at Queen's Park about trade fallout with Trump over Ontario anti-tariff ad

It's an advertisement that could subtract significant money and jobs from Ontario's economy. That was the gist of Liberal MPP John Fraser's verbal tirade directed at Premier Doug Ford during question...

9m ago

3 people arrested during demonstration at Queen’s Park over the weekend

Three people were arrested after allegedly becoming combative during an anti-immigration demonstration and counterprotest in downtown Toronto over the weekend. According to police, a large group of...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:21
Gardiner construction wraps up early

Construction on the Gardiner Expressway wrapped up hours ahead of schedule. Dilshad Burman has the details.

3h ago

1:05
Colonel Sanders lookalike behind home plate at Blue Jays game

No, your eyes weren’t deceiving you, Blue Jays fans. That was Colonel Sanders behind the plate for Game 2 of the World Series.

12h ago

2:06
Frosty nights give way to cooler, seasonal daytime conditions

A mix of sun and cloud with the chance of a shower on Monday as temperatures struggle to reach the double digits.

17h ago

3:05
Carney in Malaysia to strengthen trade partners amid U.S. tensions

Prime Minister Mark Carney is in Malaysia at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations leaders' summit, pledging to move quickly on bilateral deals with interested countries.

10h ago

1:23
Blue Jays drop Game 2 of the World Series to the Dodgers

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with Toronto Blue Jays players after they dropped Game 2 of the World Series to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
More Videos