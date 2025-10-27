New policy will require all travellers to U.S. have photo taken on entry and exit

FILE - The seal of U.S. Department of Homeland Security is seen before the news conference with Acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Todd Lyons at ICE Headquarters, in Washington, on May 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

By Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Press

Posted October 27, 2025 12:32 pm.

Last Updated October 27, 2025 12:33 pm.

The Department of Homeland Security is amending policies to require all non-citizens, including Canadians, to be photographed when they enter or leave the United States.

The changing security regulations, posted in the federal register today, are set to come into force on Dec. 26, although it could take years to be fully implemented.

The posting says the change is necessary for national security and to ensure people are not overstaying their visas.

It says the photo records could be held for up to 75 years. 

The department says U.S. Customs and Border Protection has been collecting biometric data from some travellers since 2004.

However, there is currently no comprehensive system in place to collect the same information from people leaving the country.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 27, 2025. 

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ford grilled at Queen's Park about trade fallout with Trump over Ontario anti-tariff ad

It's an ad that could subtract significant money and jobs from Ontario's economy. That was the gist of Liberal MPP John Fraser's verbal tirade directed at Premier Doug Ford during question period at...

1h ago

Photo Gallery: Drake joins Vybz Kartel at Toronto concert

When Drake was a teenager, he’d stand outside Toronto’s long-gone Escape Nightclub handing out flyers just to get inside and lose himself in Vybz Kartel’s music. On Sunday night, he came full circle,...

57m ago

Gardiner Expressway fully reopens 18 months ahead of schedule between Dufferin and Strachan

Commuters received welcome news Monday morning as all six lanes of the Gardiner Expressway between Dufferin Street and Strachan Avenue reopened to traffic — a full 18 months ahead of the original construction...

4h ago

Ontario patient ombudsman cancels scheduled appearance at LTC home conference

As CityNews first reported last week, Ontario Patient Ombudsman Craig Thompson was scheduled to give a presentation this week at the “This is Long Term Care” conference happening in Toronto. But...

Speakers Corner

29m ago

Top Stories

Ford grilled at Queen's Park about trade fallout with Trump over Ontario anti-tariff ad

It's an ad that could subtract significant money and jobs from Ontario's economy. That was the gist of Liberal MPP John Fraser's verbal tirade directed at Premier Doug Ford during question period at...

1h ago

Photo Gallery: Drake joins Vybz Kartel at Toronto concert

When Drake was a teenager, he’d stand outside Toronto’s long-gone Escape Nightclub handing out flyers just to get inside and lose himself in Vybz Kartel’s music. On Sunday night, he came full circle,...

57m ago

Gardiner Expressway fully reopens 18 months ahead of schedule between Dufferin and Strachan

Commuters received welcome news Monday morning as all six lanes of the Gardiner Expressway between Dufferin Street and Strachan Avenue reopened to traffic — a full 18 months ahead of the original construction...

4h ago

Ontario patient ombudsman cancels scheduled appearance at LTC home conference

As CityNews first reported last week, Ontario Patient Ombudsman Craig Thompson was scheduled to give a presentation this week at the “This is Long Term Care” conference happening in Toronto. But...

Speakers Corner

29m ago

Most Watched Today

2:21
Gardiner construction wraps up early

Construction on the Gardiner Expressway wrapped up hours ahead of schedule. Dilshad Burman has the details.

5h ago

1:05
Colonel Sanders lookalike behind home plate at Blue Jays game

No, your eyes weren’t deceiving you, Blue Jays fans. That was Colonel Sanders behind the plate for Game 2 of the World Series.

14h ago

1:13
Blue Jays hoping to regain advantage in Game 3 of World Series

CityNews’ Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn is in Los Angeles and hearing from Blue Jays manager John Schneider and the players ahead of Game 3 of the World Series.

11h ago

2:06
Frosty nights give way to cooler, seasonal daytime conditions

A mix of sun and cloud with the chance of a shower on Monday as temperatures struggle to reach the double digits.

18h ago

3:05
Carney in Malaysia to strengthen trade partners amid U.S. tensions

Prime Minister Mark Carney is in Malaysia at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations leaders' summit, pledging to move quickly on bilateral deals with interested countries.

11h ago

More Videos