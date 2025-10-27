Woman arrested after newborn left alone at bus stop on Montreal’s South Shore dies

LONGUEUIL — A 33-year-old woman has been arrested in the death of a newborn who was found alone this morning inside a bus shelter on Montreal’s South Shore.

Longueuil police spokeswoman Jacqueline Pierre says the woman could face a charge of infanticide.

Pierre did not confirm the link between the woman and the baby, who was declared dead in hospital around 8 a.m.

She says investigators are assessing the woman’s physical and psychological condition before deciding on a possible court appearance.

Police say the were alerted around 6:30 a.m. about a newborn inside a bus shelter on Chambly Road, a main artery in the community.

In a separate incident, a newborn was abandoned on Oct. 5 in front of a Longueuil residence but survived.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 27, 2025.

The Canadian Press