Woman arrested after newborn left alone at bus stop on Montreal’s South Shore dies

A woman from Montreal's South Shore has been charged with aggravated assault after allegedly splashing a 10-year-old boy with boiling water. Longueuil, Que., police vehicles are parked in Longueuil on Monday, March 4, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 27, 2025 11:52 am.

Last Updated October 27, 2025 12:56 pm.

LONGUEUIL — A 33-year-old woman has been arrested in the death of a newborn who was found alone this morning inside a bus shelter on Montreal’s South Shore.

Longueuil police spokeswoman Jacqueline Pierre says the woman could face a charge of infanticide.

Pierre did not confirm the link between the woman and the baby, who was declared dead in hospital around 8 a.m.

She says investigators are assessing the woman’s physical and psychological condition before deciding on a possible court appearance.

Police say the were alerted around 6:30 a.m. about a newborn inside a bus shelter on Chambly Road, a main artery in the community.

In a separate incident, a newborn was abandoned on Oct. 5 in front of a Longueuil residence but survived.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 27, 2025.

The Canadian Press

