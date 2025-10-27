Report says Canada’s pro women’s sports market has doubled in two years

Calgary Wild's Danielle Steer, left, and Vancouver Rise's Chloe Taylor vie for the ball during the first half of an NSL soccer match, in Burnaby, B.C., on Saturday, May 24, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 27, 2025 9:18 am.

Last Updated October 27, 2025 11:26 am.

A report by Canadian Women and Sport concludes that the country’s professional women’s sports market has doubled in size in two years and is on pace to reach over half a billion dollars by 2030.

The report titled “It’s Time: Leading the Next Era of Growth” states the market value of women’s pro sports in Canada rose to almost $400 million this year from about half that in 2023.

The report projects growth to $570 million in five years.

The Professional Women’s Hockey League starts its third season in November, and soccer’s Northern Super League launched this year. The Toronto Tempo will join the WNBA next year.

Those entities have joined golf’s CPKC Women’s Open and the National Bank Open tennis tournament in the women’s pro sports landscape in Canada.

Canadian Women and Sport says the report, conducted in partnership with Canadian Tire Corporation and Wasserman’s The Collective, surveyed over 6,000 Canadians and consulted sport and business executives.

Top Stories

Ford says no 10% tariffs coming, claims Reagan ad 'most successful' ever

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he doesn't believe U.S. President Donald Trump will follow through on his threat to hit Canada with an additional 10 per cent tariff over Ontario's anti-tariff ad campaign. Speaking...

10m ago

Gardiner Expressway fully reopens 18 months ahead of schedule between Dufferin and Strachan

Commuters received welcome news Monday morning as all six lanes of the Gardiner Expressway between Dufferin Street and Strachan Avenue reopened to traffic — a full 18 months ahead of the original construction...

3h ago

Ford grilled at Queen's Park about trade fallout with Trump over Ontario anti-tariff ad

It's an advertisement that could subtract significant money and jobs from Ontario's economy. That was the gist of Liberal MPP John Fraser's verbal tirade directed at Premier Doug Ford during question...

6m ago

3 people arrested during demonstration at Queen’s Park over the weekend

Three people were arrested after allegedly becoming combative during an anti-immigration demonstration and counterprotest in downtown Toronto over the weekend. According to police, a large group of...

1h ago

