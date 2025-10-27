Report says Canada’s pro women’s sports market has doubled in two years

A report by Canadian Women and Sport concludes that the country’s professional women’s sports market has doubled in size in two years and is on pace to reach over half a billion dollars by 2030.

The report titled “It’s Time: Leading the Next Era of Growth” states the market value of women’s pro sports in Canada rose to almost $400 million this year from about half that in 2023.

The report projects growth to $570 million in five years.

The Professional Women’s Hockey League starts its third season in November, and soccer’s Northern Super League launched this year. The Toronto Tempo will join the WNBA next year.

Those entities have joined golf’s CPKC Women’s Open and the National Bank Open tennis tournament in the women’s pro sports landscape in Canada.

Canadian Women and Sport says the report, conducted in partnership with Canadian Tire Corporation and Wasserman’s The Collective, surveyed over 6,000 Canadians and consulted sport and business executives.