‘My wife really appreciated it’: Ohtani responds to Blue Jays fans’ taunts

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani speaks during a press conference ahead of Game 3 of the 2025 World Series against the Toronto Blue Jays in Los Angeles, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted October 27, 2025 5:29 am.

Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani knew what Toronto Blue Jays fans were chanting in Game 1 at the Rogers Centre, and he’s taking it all in stride.

The Toronto faithful, still mindful of his free-agency decision two winters ago, made their feelings clear with chants of “We don’t need you!” each time he stepped to the plate.

Ohtani, however, smiled.

“It was a really great chant, and my wife really appreciated it,” he said with a grin, speaking through interpreter Will Ireton.

Toronto was among the most aggressive suitors for Ohtani before he ultimately signed a 10-year contract with the Dodgers. That history gave the home crowd plenty of fuel, and they wasted no time unleashing it.

The chants first rang out in the ninth inning of Game 1, when Ohtani drew a walk against reliever Eric Lauer before Mookie Betts struck out to end the contest. The jeers returned during his first at-bat in Game 2.

Fans also greeted Ohtani with a chorus of boos during pregame introductions on Friday night. Television cameras caught the two-way superstar laughing as the noise cascaded down from the stands.

If the intent was to rattle him, it didn’t work. Ohtani launched his first career World Series home run in Game 1, a bright spot in an otherwise lopsided 11-4 loss for Los Angeles. In Game 2, he went 1-for-4 with a run scored as the Dodgers bounced back with a 5-1 victory to even the series at one game apiece.

With the series now shifting to Los Angeles for three games, the Blue Jays must contain Ohtani’s potent bat but also solve him on the mound. The 31-year-old is expected to make his long-awaited World Series pitching debut. It will be his first start since his historic outing in the National League Championship Series, where he delivered a pennant-clinching performance to eliminate the Milwaukee Brewers in four games.

For Toronto fans, the chants may have been cathartic. For Ohtani, they were little more than background noise.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto's Gardiner Expressway temporarily reopens ahead of schedule

A section of the Gardiner Expressway that was closed for construction following the end of Game 2 of the World Series has reopened ahead of schedule, albeit temporarily. The closure was between Highway...

7m ago

Bichette to return, Scherzer takes the ball as Blue Jays-Dodgers clash in Game 3

The World Series shifts west with the Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers deadlocked at one game apiece, and Toronto will welcome back a familiar face to its starting lineup. Bo Bichette is expected...

38m ago

Prime Minister Carney says he plans to meet with Chinese President Xi at APEC

KUALA LUMPUR — Prime Minister Mark Carney plans to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping while the pair are at the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation forum later this week in South Korea. Carney said...

2m ago

Blue Jays fans still confident heading into Game 3 of World Series

Blue Jays fans were quieted Saturday night after Toronto dropped Game 2 of the World Series against the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers, but still expressed confidence in the Jays and the energy they're bringing...

1h ago

Top Stories

Toronto's Gardiner Expressway temporarily reopens ahead of schedule

A section of the Gardiner Expressway that was closed for construction following the end of Game 2 of the World Series has reopened ahead of schedule, albeit temporarily. The closure was between Highway...

7m ago

Bichette to return, Scherzer takes the ball as Blue Jays-Dodgers clash in Game 3

The World Series shifts west with the Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers deadlocked at one game apiece, and Toronto will welcome back a familiar face to its starting lineup. Bo Bichette is expected...

38m ago

Prime Minister Carney says he plans to meet with Chinese President Xi at APEC

KUALA LUMPUR — Prime Minister Mark Carney plans to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping while the pair are at the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation forum later this week in South Korea. Carney said...

2m ago

Blue Jays fans still confident heading into Game 3 of World Series

Blue Jays fans were quieted Saturday night after Toronto dropped Game 2 of the World Series against the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers, but still expressed confidence in the Jays and the energy they're bringing...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:05
Colonel Sanders lookalike behind home plate at Blue Jays game

No, your eyes weren’t deceiving you, Blue Jays fans. That was Colonel Sanders behind the plate for Game 2 of the World Series.

7h ago

2:06
Frosty nights give way to cooler, seasonal daytime conditions

A mix of sun and cloud with the chance of a shower on Monday as temperatures struggle to reach the double digits.

12h ago

3:05
Carney in Malaysia to strengthen trade partners amid U.S. tensions

Prime Minister Mark Carney is in Malaysia at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations leaders' summit, pledging to move quickly on bilateral deals with interested countries.

5h ago

1:23
Blue Jays drop Game 2 of the World Series to the Dodgers

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with Toronto Blue Jays players after they dropped Game 2 of the World Series to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
2:39
Frost advisories, seasonal temperatures close out the weekend

Overnight temperatures hovering near the freezing mark will give way to mostly sunny skies and a high of 10 on Sunday
More Videos