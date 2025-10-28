By the numbers: Blue Jays-Dodgers 18-inning World Series classic

The Toronto Blue Jays fell just short on Monday night, losing 6-5 in 18 innings to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 3 of the World Series. The Dodgers took a 2-1 series lead in a game that saw several eye-popping numbers produced.

Here are some numbers to know from a showdown to remember:

18: The number of innings the game lasted — before Freddie Freeman hit a walk-off home run to end — it is tied for the most in World Series history. It matched the record set seven years ago when the Dodgers defeated the Boston Red Sox in Game 3 in 2018.

Six hours 39 minutes: Monday’s game was the second longest in World Series history, behind that Dodgers win over Boston seven years ago when Max Muncy hit the walk-off home run to end the game after seven hours 20 minutes.

27,000: Rogers Centre opened its doors to more than 27,000 fans for a Game 3 watch party. The City of Toronto is also holding free viewing parties at Nathan Phillips Square, which started Monday and will continue for Tuesday’s Game 4 and Wednesday’s Game 5 in L.A.

Two: Freeman became the first player to ever hit two World Series walk-off home runs Monday night. Freeman hit a walk-off grand slam in last season’s World Series opener against the New York Yankees. He is tied for the most in post-season history, with David Ortiz, Carlos Correa and Bernie Williams.

Three: Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani became the first player ever to have three multi-home run games in a single post-season with his two in the victory. He also had a two-homer showing against Cincinnati in the wild-card round and a three-homer game to help L.A. sweep Milwaukee in the National League Championship Series. Ohtani, who has eight home runs, is closing in on Randy Arozarena’s MLB record of 10 homers in one post-season set in 2020.

Four: Ohtani tied a record that has stood for 119 years with four extra-base hits. He hit two home runs and two doubles to match Frank Isbell, who had four doubles in the Chicago White Sox’s 8-6 win over the Chicago Cubs in 1906.

Nine: Ohtani reached base an astonishing nine times in the victory. Aside from his two home runs and two doubles, he was also walked five times — four of which were intentional. It was the first time that has happened since Stan Hack had five hits and four walks for the Cubs in an 18-inning game on Aug. 9, 1942, tying a record also achieved by Max Carey in 1922 and Johnny Burnett in 1932. He is also the first player to be intentionally walked four times in a post-season game.

Nineteen: The number of combined pitchers used was the most ever in a playoff game. The Dodgers set a World Series record by using 10. That broke the mark shared by the 2005 Chicago White Sox in Game 3, the Dodgers in Game 2 in 2017 and the Dodgers and Red Sox in Game 3 in 2018. San Diego set the playoff record with 11 in Game 3 of the 2020 NL Division Series.

609: The number of pitches thrown, 48 more than in any other post-season game since at least 2000.

37: The number of runners left on base, six more than in any other game in post-season history. Toronto left 19 on base, while L.A. left 18.