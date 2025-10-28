Montreal man ordered to pay $1M for falsely claiming his ex-friend had Nazi gold

A police officer carries paperwork into the Palais de Justice, Quebec Superior Court, in Montreal on Monday, Aug. 18, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 28, 2025 2:06 pm.

Last Updated October 28, 2025 2:57 pm.

A Quebec judge has ordered a Montreal millionaire to pay his former business partner nearly $1 million for falsely accusing him of profiting off gold stolen by Nazis from Jews in concentration camps.

Real estate developer and lawyer Glenn Feldman began making the claims after a falling out in 2019 with his longtime friend Irwin Lande, who had refused to lend him money.

For years, Feldman accused Lande and his wife Claude-Andrée Pion of hiding Nazi-stolen gold bars worth millions of dollars in their home.

In June, a Superior Court judge ruled that Feldman’s claims against Lande and Pion were false, defamatory and made in bad faith.

Feldman has since been ordered to pay the couple $985,000 in moral and punitive damages, plus legal costs.

Judge Thomas Davis also granted a permanent injunction against Feldman so that he would stop spreading the false allegations.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct, 28, 2025.

