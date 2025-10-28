Toronto man, 39, accused of sexually assaulting teen girl and possessing child porn
Posted October 28, 2025 12:34 pm.
A man from Toronto has been arrested and charged in connection with an ongoing sexual assault investigation.
According to Peel Regional Police, 39-year-old Damion Andre Thomas is accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl in Mississauga over the summer.
He was charged with six offences, including sexual assault, sexual exploitation, luring a child under the age of 18, forcible confinement, making or publishing child pornography and possessing child pornography.
Thomas is described as six-foot-two with a heavy build, short black hair and dark brown eyes.
Authorities say he is known to work as a bouncer/security guard in Toronto and believe there may be additional alleged victims.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police.