Budweiser Stage renamed RBC Amphitheatre, will close in 2027 for renos

Live Nation Canada says a planned overhaul of a popular waterfront music spot will increase summer lawn seating and add movable enclosures for winter concerts.

The performance space at Ontario Place has also been renamed the RBC Amphitheatre, thanks to a multi-year partnership with the Royal Bank of Canada running to 2038.

It will close for renovations in fall 2027, reopen in spring 2029 as an outdoor stage, and debut as an all-year venue by summer 2030.

Officials detailed new features bound for the venue, previously known as Budweiser Stage and set to be one of the main attractions to a redeveloped zone along Toronto’s western waterfront.

It’s part of broader redevelopment plans for Ontario Place that include parkland, walking trails and a beach, but also a controversial spa and waterpark privately run by Therme Canada.

As the area’s other big tenant, Live Nation Canada says it’s dedicated to preserving the lawn space and skyline views that fans often tout as among the amphitheatre’s highlights.

Wayne Zronik, president of business operations at Live Nation Canada, says the revamp will allow 2,000 more fans onto the lawn by extending it further east, for a lawn capacity of 9,000. In the warm-weather months, the total capacity will be 18,000.

It will also add a lookout platform and elevators to make lawn seating accessible. Otherwise, Zronik promises “the lawn will look exactly as it does today, but it’ll be a bit bigger.”

“We do all of these things while maintaining what people love about the existing amphitheatre, which is the lawns, which is the great views of Toronto’s skyline,” he said ahead of a news conference Tuesday to detail the plans.

“We’re also going to work to reuse as many structures as possible, really upgrading certain elements and structures as opposed to rebuilding them completely.”

Zronik said the pavilion portion will get “a new modern space frame” that’s acoustically enhanced to offer “a much better sound.”

The roof will also be rebuilt to accommodate movable panels that can enclose the pavilion in cooler months, thereby creating a 9,000-capacity indoor space that extends the season beyond the current May to October schedule.

Other planned additions include a lookout deck, a second pedestrian bridge to ease foot traffic in-and-out of the area, and expanded food and beverage options.

Zronik said a temporary venue will operate while renovations close the amphitheatre, but details were not yet set.

RBC said its new sponsorship deal will bring opportunities for ticket upgrades and giveaways. Starting next year, Avion Rewards members will be able to use Avion points on Ticketmaster purchases at Ticketmaster.ca or the Ticketmaster App, for any venue or show in Canada.

Zronik said Toronto’s amphitheatre is an especially busy venue with about 75 shows a year, which he said roughly doubles the average of other amphitheatres. He said artists appreciate the venue for the same reason as music fans, noting the dressing rooms overlook the city.

“We continue to see strength across all sorts of levels, whether it’s the act playing the 1,000-person club or the act that’s playing the 50,000-capacity stadium,” he said.

Still, he said shows at the amphitheatre are a breed apart.

“You can’t get a much better experience than being over water.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 28, 2025.