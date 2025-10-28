Woman arrested in death of abandoned newborn south of Montreal had spent morning at homeless shelter

Police vehicle on the scene at a bus shelter in Longueuil, Que., where a newborn was found abandoned, Oct. 27, 2025. (Zachary Cheung, CityNews)

By The Canadian Press and CityNews

Posted October 28, 2025 12:29 pm.

Last Updated October 28, 2025 1:08 pm.

A woman arrested in the death of a newborn found abandoned in a Montreal-area bus shelter on Monday had been at a homeless centre earlier that day.

Pierre Rousseau is general manager of the Halte du Coin homeless shelter in Longueuil, Que., on Montreal’s South Shore, about 700 metres from where the baby was found.

BACKGROUND: 33-year-old woman arrested after newborn baby dies, abandoned in Longueuil bus shelter

He says staff reported that the woman came in around 3 a.m. on Monday and that he saw her there when he arrived just before 8 a.m.

Police found the baby at the bus shelter at 6:30 a.m., and the child was declared dead in hospital at 8 a.m.

Rousseau says shelter staff noticed something was wrong with the woman when she stood up from the chair she had been sleeping in, but he wouldn’t give details.

Jacqueline Pierre, a Longueuil police spokeswoman, says authorities are focused on the woman’s physical and mental health, adding that it’s unclear if she will be charged. The 33-year-old remains in hospital.

Meanwhile, flowers, notes, and stuffed animals were left to honour the newborn in the bus shelter where the baby was found on Chambly Road, near Briggs Street.

Stuffed animals on a bus shelter bench in Longueuil, Que., on Oct. 28, 2025, the day after a newborn was found abandoned there. (Andre Pelletier, CityNews)
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Budweiser Stage renamed RBC Amphitheatre, will close in 2027 for renos

Live Nation Canada says a planned overhaul of a popular waterfront music spot will increase summer lawn seating and add movable enclosures for winter concerts. The...

2h ago

Gaza ceasefire tested as Israel and Hamas exchange fire and blame

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday he has ordered the army to immediately carry out “powerful strikes” in Gaza, a new test for the tenuous U.S.-brokered...

28m ago

King Charles heckled over Prince Andrew’s ties to Jeffrey Epstein

A heckler accosted King Charles III on Monday and pressed him about Prince Andrew’s ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The king was greeting well-wishers who gathered outside of Lichfield...

1h ago

Ontario proposes to rebate HST for some first-time homebuyers

TORONTO — Some first-time homebuyers in Ontario could soon save tens of thousands of dollars on the cost of a home under a proposal from the provincial government to rebate the HST. The Ontario government...

1h ago

Top Stories

Budweiser Stage renamed RBC Amphitheatre, will close in 2027 for renos

Live Nation Canada says a planned overhaul of a popular waterfront music spot will increase summer lawn seating and add movable enclosures for winter concerts. The...

2h ago

Gaza ceasefire tested as Israel and Hamas exchange fire and blame

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday he has ordered the army to immediately carry out “powerful strikes” in Gaza, a new test for the tenuous U.S.-brokered...

28m ago

King Charles heckled over Prince Andrew’s ties to Jeffrey Epstein

A heckler accosted King Charles III on Monday and pressed him about Prince Andrew’s ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The king was greeting well-wishers who gathered outside of Lichfield...

1h ago

Ontario proposes to rebate HST for some first-time homebuyers

TORONTO — Some first-time homebuyers in Ontario could soon save tens of thousands of dollars on the cost of a home under a proposal from the provincial government to rebate the HST. The Ontario government...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:59
Budweiser Stage renamed to RBC Amphitheatre, to become all-season venue

Toronto's waterfront concert venue Budweiser Stage is set to undergo renovations in 2027 as it transforms to an all-season venue and renamed to RBC Amphitheatre.

44m ago

3:47
Premier Doug Ford says he has no regrets about Ontario ad despite putting U.S.-Canada trade talks in jeopardy

As Tina Yazdani reports, Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he has no regrets about his anti-tariff ad campaign even after Trump cancelled trade talks and threatened to increase tariffs on Canada.

19h ago

1:37
'Good job premier!': Ford pressed on anti-U.S. tariff ad amid trade fallout

Liberal MPP for Ottawa South John Fraser pressed Premier Doug Ford on the U.S. tariff ad played during games one and two of the World Series. The ads were pulled after Trump ended trade talks with Canada over the campaign.

1:08
Vaughan home targeted in third shooting within a month

Police are investigating a shooting at a home in Vaughan, marking the third shooting in a month it was targeted.

1:05
Colonel Sanders lookalike behind home plate at Blue Jays game

No, your eyes weren’t deceiving you, Blue Jays fans. That was Colonel Sanders behind the plate for Game 2 of the World Series.

More Videos