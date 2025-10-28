Toronto Blue Jay Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has hit his first home run of the World Series off the Shohei Ohtani in the third inning of Game 4 to take the lead 2-1.

The Blue Jays and the Dodgers are coming off a marathon Game 3 that lasted 18 innings and over six-and-a-half hours, eventually ending in a Freddie Freeman home run to give the Dodgers a series lead.

In Game 4, L.A.’s Max Muncy scored on a sacrifice fly from Enrique Hernández in the second inning to open up the scoring.

An inning later, Guerrero Jr. brought Nathan Lukes home with a two-run homer to deep left-centre field to give the Jays a 2-1 lead. With the swing of the bat, Guerrero Jr. made Blue Jays history, with the most postseason home runs at seven.

Shane Bieber started for the Jays Tuesday after outings in Game 3 in both the ALDS and ALCS, and Game 7 of the latter series, his best showing so far coming in Game 3 against Seattle.

Through 12.1 innings, the 30-year-old has managed a 1-0 record and 4.38 ERA, with 15 strikeouts and three walks.

George Springer is not in the Toronto Blue Jays’ lineup for Game 4 of the World Series after he left Game 3 on Monday with what the team called right-side discomfort.

The Dodgers lead the World Series 2-1. Game 5 will be Wednesday night in L.A.

