First Nation files lawsuit demanding Aboriginal title over lands in western Quebec

Chief Jean-Guy Whiteduck of the Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg First Nation in Quebec is shown in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg First Nation (Mandatory Credit)

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 29, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated October 29, 2025 6:59 am.

A First Nation has filed a title claim in Quebec Superior Court to large swaths of territory across the western part of the province.

Jean-Guy Whiteduck, chief of the Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg, says his people must have a say in the way water, wildlife and forestry are managed in the region.

The Aboriginal title claim covers eight areas, including islands in the Ottawa River; Gatineau park and adjoining lands in the city of Gatineau; two harvesting zones in the Gatineau regional county; the Papineau-Labelle wildlife reserve; and the Baskatong Reservoir.

Whiteduck said the intention isn’t to dislodge private landowners, saying the lawsuit only covers lands that are owned or managed by governments.

The lawsuit is also seeking $5 billion in damages from Canada, Quebec, Hydro-Québec and the Crown corporation responsible for the National Capital Region.

The First Nation is located on the shores of the Gatineau River near Maniwaki, Que.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 29, 2025.

The Canadian Press

