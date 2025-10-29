The Big Story

Could psychedelic drugs be the future of medicine?

FILE - A vendor bags psilocybin mushrooms at a cannabis marketplace on May 24, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted October 29, 2025 7:31 am.

Alternative medicine is nothing new.

Although it can be risky and sometimes harmful, people with chronic pain or debilitating health complications are usually open to seeing what other treatment options can ease their pain – even if it’s illegal and very much inaccessible.

A recent North American study found that one supervised dose of lysergic acid diethylamide or LSD – commonly known as acid – eased anxiety symptoms for several months. But the research on psychedelics being used to treat mental health issues is still very much in its premature phase, with nothing conclusive or substantial enough to enact changes from Health Canada.

Host Maria Kestane speaks to Dr. Roger McIntyre, professor of psychiatry, and professor of pharmacology and toxicology at the University of Toronto, to discuss the potential that psychedelics hold in the future of health and wellness, and whether or not it’s suitable for everyone.

