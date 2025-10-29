Second man arrested in Etobicoke stabbing death last year

Toronto police investigate an altercation near Lake Shore Boulevard West and Islington Avenue on Sept. 12, 2024. (Bert Dandy/CityNews)

By Patricia D'Cunha and Meredith Bond

Posted October 29, 2025 10:46 pm.

A second man has been charged with murder in connection to an Etobicoke stabbing death that happened last year.

Emergency responders were called to Lake Shore Boulevard West and Islington Avenue just after 6 a.m. on Sept. 12, 2024 after a passerby called 911.

When officers arrived on the scene, they were advised that an altercation occurred between several parties. Two people were injured in the incident.

One man suffered life-threatening injuries and was rushed to hospital by paramedics, where he later died.

Police identified the victim as 36-year-old Jesse Christian Halvorsen of Toronto.

The second male had also been stabbed, but investigators said he fled the scene. The man, Shawn Downs-Abbott of Toronto, was later located and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

He was charged with second-degree murder.

On Oct. 29, 2025, Michael Jones, 61, of no fixed address was arrested and has also been charged with second-degree murder. He will appear in court on Thursday.

