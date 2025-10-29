Two charged in week-long string of robberies across Toronto

A Toronto Police Service shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted October 29, 2025 11:34 am.

Two men are in custody following a week-long string of robberies across Toronto earlier this month.

Investigators say between October 8 and October 17, officers responded to seven robbery calls in the areas of Dundas Street West and Runnymede Road, St. Clair Avenue West and Bathurst Street, St. Clair Avenue West and Caledonia Road, St. Clair Avenue West and Dufferin Street, and Weston Road and Jane Street.

In each instance, two to three men went into stores in those areas and threatened employees while making demands for cash. The suspects allegedly made off with quantities of cash, cigarettes, cellphones and alcohol.

On October 22, police officers from 13 Division located one of the suspects.

Omarion St Cyr Browne, 20, of Toronto, has been charged with five counts of robbery and theft over $5,000.

On October 26, police alleged a man entered a store in the St. Clair Avenue West and Dufferin Street area, produced a handgun and demanded cash. The man then made off with a quantity of cash and cigarettes before investigators located and arrested him. Police also recovered a replica handgun.

Donovan Poulin-Noguiera, 26, of no fixed address, has been charged with seven counts of robbery, theft over $5,000, and disguise with intent. As well, he is facing 14 counts of failing to comply with probation.

Police say there is no description of the third suspect wanted in connection with these alleged thefts.

