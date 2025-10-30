Did Doug Ford’s ad screw Canada over?

It was a quick post-and-delete from the Ontario government, after Premier Doug Ford’s $75M anti-tariff commercial broadcasted on American televisions, pissed off President Trump, and received some harsh penalties in return.

Trump said the content in the ad was fake, and went as far as suspending all trade negotiations with Canada as a result. A few days later, it seemed a new fury arose from the White House, with Trump slapping an additional 10 per cent tariff on Canadian goods for not taking the commercial down fast enough.

Trade negotiations have been going on for months, but after Prime Minister Mark Carney returned from two U.S. trips with no trade deal, Canadian leaders seem to be having a hard time sitting on their hands in the meantime.

Host Richard Southern speaks to John Wright, CEO of Canada Pulse Insights, to discuss the fallout of the premier’s move, and what Carney needs to do to make sure all of Canada remains on the same page on the fight against Trump.