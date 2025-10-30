The Big Story

Did Doug Ford’s ad screw Canada over?

speaks at a press conference in Kitchener, Ont., on Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted October 30, 2025 7:15 am.

Last Updated October 30, 2025 7:18 am.

It was a quick post-and-delete from the Ontario government, after Premier Doug Ford’s $75M anti-tariff commercial broadcasted on American televisions, pissed off President Trump, and received some harsh penalties in return.

Trump said the content in the ad was fake, and went as far as suspending all trade negotiations with Canada as a result. A few days later, it seemed a new fury arose from the White House, with Trump slapping an additional 10 per cent tariff on Canadian goods for not taking the commercial down fast enough.

Trade negotiations have been going on for months, but after Prime Minister Mark Carney returned from two U.S. trips with no trade deal, Canadian leaders seem to be having a hard time sitting on their hands in the meantime.

Host Richard Southern speaks to John Wright, CEO of Canada Pulse Insights, to discuss the fallout of the premier’s move, and what Carney needs to do to make sure all of Canada remains on the same page on the fight against Trump.

Top Stories

Trey Yesavage's meteoric rise: From Class-A to World Series hero in 1 season

In April, Trey Yesavage was pitching in front of a few hundred fans in Florida for the Blue Jays' Single-A affiliate in Dunedin. Six months later, he was standing on the mound at Dodger Stadium, silencing...

56m ago

Toronto police officer fires shot during carjacking investigation in Mississauga; 1 arrested, 1 wanted

A Toronto police officer discharged their firearm during a carjacking investigation in Mississauga on Wednesday night, leaving one suspect in custody and another still at large, according to investigators. The...

9m ago

Alleged impaired driver crashes into building, strikes 3 cars in Scarborough before arrest

Toronto police say a late-night crash involving an alleged impaired driver caused chaos near Kingston Road and Victoria Park Avenue, leaving a building damaged, three vehicles struck, and a gas leak that...

1h ago

Yesavage, Blue Jays dominate the Dodgers with 6-1 victory to seize 3-2 World Series lead

The Blue Jays are headed back to Toronto with a 3-2 World Series lead against the L.A. Dodgers and are one win away from their first MLB championship since 1993. A record-breaking 12-strikeout outing...

8h ago

