Dress up as your favourite Blue Jay to win tickets to World Series Game 6 or 7 in Toronto

Toronto Blue Jays players celebrate after Game 4 of baseball's World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Meredith Bond

Posted October 30, 2025 3:07 pm.

Last Updated October 30, 2025 3:08 pm.

Grab a fake moustache and some glasses to mirror Davis Schneider, emulate the youthful energy of Game 5’s hero Trey Yesavage or don the Home Run jacket for your chance to win tickets to an historical World Series match-up this weekend.

Rogers is giving away several tickets to the World Series Game 6 on Friday and if it’s necessary Game 7 on Saturday in multiple different ways.

The Blue Jays currently lead the L.A. Dodgers three games to two and are just one win away from their first MLB championship since 1993.

On Friday, 150 pairs of tickets will be given away for Game 6 on a first-come, first-serve basis at a location in the GTA to fans who dress up as their favourite Blue Jay.

After the first tickets are given away, those still in line or come to the location by 1 p.m. will be entered for a chance to win one of 250 pairs of tickets for Game 7.

The location will be announced 8 a.m. on Friday, October 31 on the @Rogers Instagram and Facebook and the line will close at 1 p.m.

Those who are unable to travel can share of photo or video of themselves dressed as their favourite Blue Jays by 1 p.m. with #BringItHomeJays on Instagram feed for a chance to win one of of 10 pairs of tickets.

Rogers will also be surprising some fans who have decked out their homes in Blue Jays Halloween decor with a pair of tickets to Game 6.

Trick-or-treaters across the GTA who are dressed up as a Blue Jays could also be surprised with a pair of tickets for Game 7, if it’s necessary.

Rogers is the parent company of CityNews

All tickets are non-transferable.   

Game 6 goes Friday night at the Rogers Centre, starting just after 8 p.m.

