‘I believe in Alberta’: Jann Arden says she stands by anti-separatist rant

Jann Arden poses in Toronto on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

By David Friend, The Canadian Press

Posted October 30, 2025 6:00 am.

Last Updated October 30, 2025 8:39 am.

TORONTO — Jann Arden says she stands by a fiery social media video she made earlier this year ripping into Alberta separatists.

The Calgary-based pop singer opened up to a group of interviewers for the upcoming CBC series “The Assembly,” saying that despite backlash and “low-key death threats,” she doesn’t regret her decision to push back against the “very fringe group.”

In May, the Juno-winning musician drew attention for an expletive-fuelled TikTok post where she called Alberta separatists “an embarrassment to this country.”

“The Assembly” is adapted from a French TV program where notable public figures agree to face probing questions from a group of autistic adults.

Asked by one interviewer if she regrets her post, she stood her ground.

The 63-year-old performer says it was important for her to speak up for what she believes in, which is Alberta “as part of Canada.”

“I believe in Alberta being much better as part of Canada, one of the best countries in the world to live in,” she said in an advance copy of the episode provided to the media.

“We have issues that we need to sort out, but we need to do that together.”

Arden faces an array of other questions on the episode, including about her brother who was convicted of murder in the 1990s, which animal she would choose to shapeshift into, and her memory of being robbed as a young busker.

The show premieres Nov. 6 on CBC with a Howie Mandel interview, while Arden’s episode airs on Nov. 13. It was shot over the summer in Vancouver.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 30, 2025.

David Friend, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Trey Yesavage's meteoric rise: From Class-A to World Series hero in 1 season

In April, Trey Yesavage was pitching in front of a few hundred fans in Florida for the Blue Jays' Single-A affiliate in Dunedin. Six months later, he was standing on the mound at Dodger Stadium, silencing...

1h ago

Toronto police officer fires shot during carjacking investigation in Mississauga; 1 arrested, 1 wanted

A Toronto police officer discharged their firearm during a carjacking investigation in Mississauga on Wednesday night, leaving one suspect in custody and another still at large, according to investigators. The...

1h ago

Alleged impaired driver crashes into building, strikes 3 cars in Scarborough before arrest

Toronto police say a late-night crash involving an alleged impaired driver caused chaos near Kingston Road and Victoria Park Avenue, leaving a building damaged, three vehicles struck, and a gas leak that...

4h ago

Yesavage, Blue Jays dominate the Dodgers with 6-1 victory to seize 3-2 World Series lead

The Blue Jays are headed back to Toronto with a 3-2 World Series lead against the L.A. Dodgers and are one win away from their first MLB championship since 1993. A record-breaking 12-strikeout outing...

10h ago

Top Stories

Trey Yesavage's meteoric rise: From Class-A to World Series hero in 1 season

In April, Trey Yesavage was pitching in front of a few hundred fans in Florida for the Blue Jays' Single-A affiliate in Dunedin. Six months later, he was standing on the mound at Dodger Stadium, silencing...

1h ago

Toronto police officer fires shot during carjacking investigation in Mississauga; 1 arrested, 1 wanted

A Toronto police officer discharged their firearm during a carjacking investigation in Mississauga on Wednesday night, leaving one suspect in custody and another still at large, according to investigators. The...

1h ago

Alleged impaired driver crashes into building, strikes 3 cars in Scarborough before arrest

Toronto police say a late-night crash involving an alleged impaired driver caused chaos near Kingston Road and Victoria Park Avenue, leaving a building damaged, three vehicles struck, and a gas leak that...

4h ago

Yesavage, Blue Jays dominate the Dodgers with 6-1 victory to seize 3-2 World Series lead

The Blue Jays are headed back to Toronto with a 3-2 World Series lead against the L.A. Dodgers and are one win away from their first MLB championship since 1993. A record-breaking 12-strikeout outing...

10h ago

Most Watched Today

1:31
World Series Game 5 post-game reaction from Dodger Stadium

CityNews' Lindsay Dunn reports from Los Angeles after the Blue Jays win in game 5 of the World Series.

41m ago

1:10
World Series Game 5 post-game reaction from the Rogers Centre

CityNews' Brandon Choghri reports from the Rogers Centre viewing party after the Blue Jays beat the Dodgers 6-1 in game 5 of the World Series.

10h ago

2:24
Schneider family soaks in World Series experience

Blue Jays' fan favourite Davis Schneider is experiencing his first World Series. CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with his family in LA about seeing their loved one live out their childhood dream.

16h ago

2:26
Toronto's housing market faces new reality as buyers gain leverage

Toronto’s housing market has slowed down not just in price, but in pace. After years of bidding wars and record-breaking sales, the frenzy has cooled and a new reality is settling in. Catalina Gillies reports.

16h ago

0:36
Zellers makes a comeback with new store in Edmonton

The beloved Canadian retailer Zellers is making a comeback with a new concept store in Edmonton, the first of many as it looks to expand across the country.

20h ago

More Videos