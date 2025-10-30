Alleged impaired driver crashes into building, strikes 3 cars in Scarborough before arrest

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted October 30, 2025 6:15 am.

Last Updated October 30, 2025 6:30 am.

Toronto police say a late-night crash involving an alleged impaired driver caused chaos near Kingston Road and Victoria Park Avenue, leaving a building damaged, three vehicles struck, and a gas leak that forced an emergency response.

According to authorities, officers were called to the area around 10:26 p.m. on Wednesday after reports of a vehicle slamming into a building at 996 Kingston Road. The impact severed a gas line, prompting Toronto Fire Services to rush to the scene to contain the leak.

Police tell 680 NewsRadio that the driver of the vehicle, an older-model Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, did not remain at the crash site. Despite the truck sustaining heavy front-end damage — including a torn-off bumper — the driver allegedly continued driving.

Moments later, the pickup struck three additional vehicles before finally coming to a stop nearby. Officers quickly located the truck and arrested the driver.

Toronto police confirmed to 680 NewsRadio that the driver was taken into custody and has been charged with impaired driving. No injuries were immediately reported, and the individual has not been identified.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing.

