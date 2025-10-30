Just over half of Toronto trick-or-treating this year, poll shows

A child's bucket is full of candy as they go trick-or-treating at Rideau Hall on Halloween in Ottawa on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang.

By Meredith Bond

Posted October 30, 2025 6:04 am.

Just over half of Torontonians plan to celebrate ghouls and ghosts by either handing out candy or trick-or-treating themselves, according to a new poll.

The survey, conducted by Canada Pulse Insights on behalf of CityNews, polled Torontonians and GTA residents about their Halloween plans.

It found 53 per cent of those in Toronto are planning to participate in trick-or-treating and 55 per cent in the GTA.

Across the country, Edmonton had the most enthusiastic Halloween revellers with 63 per cent, while Calgary was closer to Toronto at 57 per cent.

Vancouverites had the most scaredy-cats, with only 48 per cent saying they would be feasting their way through Halloween festivities.

Despite early forecasts indicating rain during ideal trick-or-treating hours, showers are expected to end mid-afternoon, leaving costumes dry through the night.

Although many will hope to be back indoors by 8 p.m. when Game 6 of the World Series kicks off. The Blue Jays beat the Dodgers 6-1 in Game 6, guaranteeing a World Series-clinching matchup between both teams in Toronto at the Rogers Centre.

If you are looking for more Toronto and GTA events to check out on Halloween, you can find more details here.

The poll was conducted between Sept. 30 and Oct. 6 among an even-based random selection of Canadian adults in Toronto, the GTA, Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver and the Metro Vancouver Regional District. It is accurate within +/- 4.9 per cent for Toronto/GTA, +/- 4.8 per cent for Calgary/Edmonton, +/- 5.2 per cent for Vancouver and +/- 5.6 per cent for the MVRD, 19 times out of 20.

