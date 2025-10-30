Poilievre vows to tackle unemployment, cost of housing in address to young Canadians

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre rises during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press

Posted October 30, 2025 8:12 pm.

Last Updated October 30, 2025 9:13 pm.

OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre addressed young Canadians at an event in Toronto tonight, arguing that the Liberals are sacrificing their future.

Speaking at a podium with a sign that said “Jobs. Homes. Hope.,” Poilievre criticized Prime Minister Mark Carney and his government, highlighting that the prime minister has yet to make a deal with U.S. President Donald Trump to end tariffs.

The opposition leader also condemned Carney’s recent speech at the University of Ottawa where he said the fall budget will spur “unprecedented” levels of private sector investments, but warned that sacrifices are in store.

While Carney said the economy is holding up for the moment despite Trump’s tariff barrages, he stated in his speech that “if we don’t act now, the pressures will only grow,” and pledged his plan will contain “generational investments.”

Poilievre said youth have sacrificed more than those in past generations because of “Liberal policies” and is vowing the Conservatives will help tackle issues like unemployment and the cost of housing.

He repeated several long-held Conservative policies like repealing anti-development laws, getting rid of the industrial carbon tax, cutting taxes and capping government spending, saying they would help young Canadians.

Poilievre said Conservatives have a plan for youth that includes stronger take-home pay and unleashing the free enterprise system to generate high-paying jobs.

“Mr. Carney, the young people in this room and across this country have already sacrificed enough,” Poilievre said. “They have worked hard, they’ve done everything right and they deserve a bright future of homes, jobs and hope.”

Ahead of next week’s federal budget, the Conservatives have sent out fundraising emails to supporters saying there could be an early election and warning the party “must be ready.”

Several Conservative MPs, including Eric Melillo, Jonathan Rowe and Melissa Lantsman, attended the event. Many young people stood behind Poilievre onstage carrying signs with messages such as: “Don’t sacrifice my future.”

“Canada’s youth are the best and the brightest in the world, and they deserve a future to match that,” Poilievre said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 30, 2025.

Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press

