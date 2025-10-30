A Toronto police officer discharged their firearm during a carjacking investigation in Mississauga on Wednesday night, leaving one suspect in custody and another still at large, according to investigators.

The incident unfolded around 8:55 p.m. near Tomken Road and Dundas Street, where Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers were conducting an active investigation into a reported carjacking.

TPS said officers encountered two suspects in the area. During the interaction, an officer fired their weapon. Police have not confirmed whether anyone was struck by gunfire.

One suspect was arrested at the scene, while the second suspect fled and remains at large. Police say efforts are ongoing to locate the individual. No officers were injured during the incident.

Peel Regional Police confirmed they were called to assist TPS officers with scene management, but stated they were not directly involved in the incident.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU), Ontario’s civilian police oversight body, has invoked its mandate. The SIU investigates incidents involving police where there has been serious injury, death, or the discharge of a firearm at a person.