TTC increasing service to cope with crowds as Jays look to claim World Series in Toronto

With the Toronto Blue Jays heading home to try and close out their World Series clash against the Dodgers, the TTC wants to make sure it’s ready to serve the hordes of ecstatic fans who will be flocking to Rogers Centre, sports bars, and viewing parties throughout the city.

The Jays took a dramatic 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series, meaning they could end things on Friday night.

The TTC says it’s ready for anything — announcing increased subway service for Game 6 on Friday — and for a possible Game 7 on Saturday.

Ten extra trains will be running on Line 1 Yonge-University, with six extra trains on Line 2 Bloor-Danforth, in preparation for the crowds.

Downtown streetcar routes could also see increased service where possible, the TTC said in a release, adding that there will also be extra TTC staff at Union Station and other key downtown core hubs to assist customers.

“The TTC will also monitor Series-deciding games and may need to adjust downtown bus and streetcar routes in the core to ensure service continuity,” the transit commission added. “This could include diversions or short turns to avoid crowded streets. Any changes will be shared in real time via ttc.ca and @ttcnotices on X.”

“Similarly, if there are any post-World Series events, the TTC will notify customers of any service impacts.”

Meanwhile, the City of Toronto is cancelled a planned closure on the Gardiner Expressway in light of the expected traffic boost from the series.

“The second and final closure of the Gardiner Expressway from Spadina Avenue to Highway 427 scheduled for this weekend has been cancelled to help ensure safe movement in and around the downtown core as the City of Toronto supports the Toronto Blue Jays,” the City said in a release.

“The closure to finish final paving of the eastbound lanes will be rescheduled to a later date. All six lanes from Dufferin to Strachan will remain open in the meantime.”