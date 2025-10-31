The Big Story

Economic check-up: A snip to rates and a surge on the markets

The Bank of Canada wording on a Canadian $50 bill is pictured in Ottawa on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted October 31, 2025 7:42 am.

The Governor of the Bank of Canada, Tiff Macklem, announced the fourth policy interest rate cut this year, down by a quarter of a percentage point to 2.25 per cent, signaling a steadiness in inflation, while simultaneously warning of a weakening economy.

It comes in the midst of a volatile U.S.-Canada trade war, and ahead of a later-than-usual federal budget, with a projected deficit of close to $70 billion.

Host Mike Eppel speaks to Barry Schwartz, president and chief investment officer at Baskin Wealth, to get a pulse check of the Canadian economy ahead of the upcoming federal budget on Nov. 4.

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotify.
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

City, fans gearing up for possible Blue Jays World Series win in Toronto tonight

The City of Toronto and Blue Jays fans are gearing up for buzzing crowds to fill the streets tonight as the team looks to win the World Series for the first time in more than 30 years. The visiting...

1h ago

Highway 401 express lanes reopen in Mississauga, 1 man charged

All lanes of the Highway 401 express lanes have reopened in Mississauga after a two-vehicle collision shut them down early Friday morning. The closures were affecting both the eastbound and westbound...

40m ago

Weekend need-to-know: World Series shifts back to Toronto for Halloween

No tricks but all treats on Friday with Halloween and the Blue Jays back in Toronto for the World Series, so there is plenty to cheer about in the city. The trick-or-treat forecast for the kids heading...

2h ago

Carney says meeting with Xi marks turning point in Canada-China relationship

GYEONGJU — Prime Minister Mark Carney walked away from a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday with an invitation to China, but no movement on the trade issues that have plagued the relationship. Still,...

37m ago

Top Stories

City, fans gearing up for possible Blue Jays World Series win in Toronto tonight

The City of Toronto and Blue Jays fans are gearing up for buzzing crowds to fill the streets tonight as the team looks to win the World Series for the first time in more than 30 years. The visiting...

1h ago

Highway 401 express lanes reopen in Mississauga, 1 man charged

All lanes of the Highway 401 express lanes have reopened in Mississauga after a two-vehicle collision shut them down early Friday morning. The closures were affecting both the eastbound and westbound...

40m ago

Weekend need-to-know: World Series shifts back to Toronto for Halloween

No tricks but all treats on Friday with Halloween and the Blue Jays back in Toronto for the World Series, so there is plenty to cheer about in the city. The trick-or-treat forecast for the kids heading...

2h ago

Carney says meeting with Xi marks turning point in Canada-China relationship

GYEONGJU — Prime Minister Mark Carney walked away from a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday with an invitation to China, but no movement on the trade issues that have plagued the relationship. Still,...

37m ago

Most Watched Today

2:53
Steady rain tonight with gusty winds

Some windy and wet weather ahead of Halloween. The details in our seven-day forecast.

14h ago

2:12
Toronto police investigated for shooting at carjacking suspects

Toronto police are being investigated for shooting at suspects involved in a reported carjacking incident after shots were fired in a Mississauga neighbourhood.

21h ago

2:33
National program created after the tainted blood crisis to end

A decision to sundown a blood monitoring program, created after one of Canada’s worst public health disasters, is being met with strong criticism. Public health officials say the fears about the program’s end are unfounded. Pat Taney reports.

22h ago

0:42
Alleged impaired driver crashes into building before driving off

Security footage captured the moment an alleged impaired driver crashed into a building, severing a gas line before driving off.

23h ago

1:31
World Series Game 5 post-game reaction from Dodger Stadium

CityNews' Lindsay Dunn reports from Los Angeles after the Blue Jays win in game 5 of the World Series.
More Videos