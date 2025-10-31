The Big Story
Economic check-up: A snip to rates and a surge on the markets
Posted October 31, 2025 7:42 am.
The Governor of the Bank of Canada, Tiff Macklem, announced the fourth policy interest rate cut this year, down by a quarter of a percentage point to 2.25 per cent, signaling a steadiness in inflation, while simultaneously warning of a weakening economy.
It comes in the midst of a volatile U.S.-Canada trade war, and ahead of a later-than-usual federal budget, with a projected deficit of close to $70 billion.
Host Mike Eppel speaks to Barry Schwartz, president and chief investment officer at Baskin Wealth, to get a pulse check of the Canadian economy ahead of the upcoming federal budget on Nov. 4.