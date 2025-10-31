Girl, 9, seriously injured during hit-and-run crash in Toronto’s Weston area, police say

A 9-year-old girl was seriously injured during a hit-and-run collision in Toronto’s Weston neighbourhood on Halloween night, according to police.

Authorities say the crash happened near Jane Street and John Street just before 8:30 p.m.

The driver took off in a black SUV and was last seen travelling northbound on Jane Street, police say.

Paramedics transported the child to a hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Roads in the area were closed for an investigation and reopened just before 10:00 p.m.