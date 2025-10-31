City, fans gearing up for possible Blue Jays World Series win in Toronto tonight

Toronto Blue Jays fans celebrate after Game 5 of baseball's World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 31, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated October 31, 2025 5:28 am.

TORONTO — The City of Toronto and Blue Jays fans are gearing up for buzzing crowds to fill the streets tonight as the team looks to win the World Series for the first time in more than 30 years.

The visiting Blue Jays defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-1 on Wednesday, giving the Jays a 3-2 series lead heading into Game 6.

The Jays will now look to hoist the Commissioner’s Trophy in front of a sold-out crowd at Toronto’s Rogers Centre and millions of fans watching across Canada tonight, with Game 7 set for Saturday if necessary.

The city will host a free public watch party at Nathan Phillips Square for Game 6, which coincides with Halloween festivities, and Game 7 if necessary.

First pitch is set for 8 p.m. EDT.

The city says it’s working closely with the Rogers Centre, Toronto police, transit agencies and others to prepare for “all possible scenarios.”

Toronto police say they’ve had “extensive planning” since the Jays secured their spot in the World Series, and they will work with neighbouring police services that will provide additional help on Friday.

Fans can expect to see a “significant and visible” police presence both inside and outside the stadium, and officers will be on hand to help with road closures, crowd management and emergency response.

“We know how meaningful this moment is for the city. We want everyone to be able to look back on this weekend with pride,” the force said in a statement.

The Toronto Transit Commission said it will increase service on the two main subway lines and on downtown streetcar routes where possible for Game 6 and, if necessary, Game 7. Planned subway closures on Friday and over the weekend have been postponed to a later date, it said.

Last week, the Jays’ clinching Game 7 win in the American League Championship Series against the Seattle Mariners saw thousands of jubilant fans take over Toronto’s streets to the sound of chants and car horns to celebrate the team’s first World Series berth since 1993.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 31, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Highway 401 express lanes closed in both directions in Mississauga

The Highway 401 express lanes are closed in both directions in Mississauga after a two-vehicle collision in the area. The closures are affecting the eastbound lanes from east of Winston Churchill to...

4m ago

Weekend need-to-know: World Series shifts back to Toronto for Halloween

No tricks but all treats on Friday with Halloween and the Blue Jays back in Toronto for the World Series, so there is plenty to cheer about in the city. The trick-or-treat forecast for the kids heading...

9m ago

Carney says meeting with Xi marks turning point in Canada-China relationship

GYEONGJU — Prime Minister Mark Carney walked away from a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday with an invitation to China, but no movement on the trade issues that have plagued the relationship. Still,...

57m ago

Shelter-in-place in effect near Cawthra Park in Mississauga

Peel police have advised residents near Cawthra Park in Mississauga to shelter-in-place due to an ongoing incident in the area. Officers say a man in the Kenmuir Avenue and South Service Road area is...

1h ago

