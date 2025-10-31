Dashcam video shows York police cruiser ramming getaway vehicle after failed home invasion in Markham

Dashcam footage from York Regional Police captured the moment suspects of a failed home invasion crashed into a police cruiser before running on foot and subsequently arrested.

By Michael Talbot

Posted October 31, 2025 3:27 pm.

York Regional Police have released dashcam footage showing the dramatic arrests of three suspects following an attempted home invasion in Markham on Tuesday.

A resident in the Warden Avenue and Enterprise Boulevard area called police at around 8:16 p.m. reporting that three masked men were at her door identifying themselves as police officers.

Units quickly responded and spotted a white SUV attempting to speed away.

Dashcam footage shows a police cruiser approaching the vehicle, prompting one of the suspects to jump out and hop a fence. An officer gives chase on foot.

The vehicle, minus one of its occupants, continues trying to flee, but another cruiser closes in and rams it.

The impact shatters the cruiser’s front windshield.

Officers eventually arrested all three suspects. Police further allege a handgun was recovered during the arrests.

Aquille Kadeem Malcolm, 27, of Toronto, Roy Joseph Gouveia, 24, of Durham Region, and Miracle Osamuyi, 24, of Toronto all face charges of robbery using restricted or prohibited firearm, disguise with intent, possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition and personating peace officer.

Open Gallery 4 items

“At the time of this offence, all three were bound by a Judicial Release Order for unrelated offences,” a police release states.

It’s not the first time Malcolm has found himself in the middle of trouble.

“Malcolm was also on probation,” police note.

