Highway 401 express lanes closed in both directions in Mississauga

The OPP says both directions are closed on the 401 express lanes in Mississauga as clean up continues. (OPP/HO)

By Joseph Ryan

Posted October 31, 2025 6:58 am.

Last Updated October 31, 2025 7:18 am.

The Highway 401 express lanes are closed in both directions in Mississauga after a two-vehicle collision in the area.

The closures are affecting the eastbound lanes from east of Winston Churchill to approaching Mavis, and Westbound lanes from west of Hurontario to approaching Winston Churchill.

CityNews traffic spotters say a tractor trailer jack knifed into the eastbound lanes and broke through the concrete median.

The Ontario Provincial Police says debris is being cleaned across eastbound and westbound lanes.

One person is in hospital with minor injuries, according to police.

The Ministry of Transportation Ontario (MTO) expects this to be a lengthy closure.

Collector lanes are still open both ways.

