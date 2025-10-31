‘Jersey Shore’ star Snooki to investigate Canada’s haunted locations in Crave series

"Jersey Shore" star Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi is seen in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Bell Media (Mandatory Credit)

By Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press

Posted October 31, 2025 2:30 pm.

Last Updated October 31, 2025 3:56 pm.

Ghosts are here!

“Jersey Shore” star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi is set to star in a new Canadian ghost-hunting series from Crave.

“Snooki: Paranormal Rookie” will follow the reality TV star as she ventures to some of Canada’s eeriest locations.

She’ll team up with Kevin Whitaker, one of Canada’s most sought-after psychic mediums.

Polizzi says in a statement that the paranormal has always been a passion of hers, and that getting to explore Canada’s haunted history is a “dream come true.”

Produced by Buck Productions in association with My Entertainment, “Snooki: Paranormal Rookie” will premiere in 2026.

“I’m scared, I’m excited, and I’m ready to prove I can do this,” says Polizzi.

“The ghosts better watch out because this mawma is coming for them!”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 31, 2025.

Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press

