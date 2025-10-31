Lifelong Blue Jays fan hopes to recreate cherished World Series memory with his son

Ricky Dogon will never forget the moment Jays slugger Joe Carter launched a walk-off homerun to win the 1993 World Series.

He was in attendance with his dad for the historic game at SkyDome. He was nine-years-old, wide-eyed and wired as the stadium, and city, erupted.

“I remember the homerun just vividly, like I can close my eyes and picture it,” he told CityNews on Friday ahead of Game 6 at Rogers Centre.

He’s now hoping to recreate a special memory with his own son, Jack, who’s roughly the same age as he was when the Jays last won the World Series 32 years ago.

“I really kept on thinking the season couldn’t get much better when they won the American League and then made it to the playoffs, and then oh my gosh they’re going to the World Series and my wife turned to me and said ‘what if they make it to Game 6 maybe you can bring Jack and recreate that memory.’

“I thought ‘ah that couldn’t happen’ and then when we got tickets — It’s just been so exciting,” he added. “And now it’s here and I’m just so blessed to be able to be able to share this with my son.”

Citytv cameras captured Ricky’s reaction to the big win after Carter’s iconic dinger. Despite his joy, he still had a bit of a beef.

“Well I’m happy about that,” Ricky said at the time. “And I think that maybe Carter should’ve got the MVP award.”

The MVP award went to Paul Molitor, who batted .500 against the Phillies, powering the Jays offence.

Cherished father and son moment

Ricky told CityNews he’ll never forget how the city erupted after the win.

“It really was amazing, I remember how electric the city was leading up to it … And then I just remember how excited people were after. I remember being downtown with my dad and everyone high-fiving, and my dad’s shoulder being sore by the end from high-fiving everybody.

“I’ve been obviously the biggest Jays fan ever since.”

With young Jack in tow, he’s hoping to go full circle.

Jack’s favourite player is Vladimir Guerrero Jr., but has a different pick for MVP should the Jays hoist the coveted Commissioner’s Trophy.

Jack gives the nod to pitcher Trey Yesavage, who broke the record for most strikeouts by a rookie in a World Series game with 12 in Game 5.

“Whenever someone comes to the plate he strikes them out,” Jack said.