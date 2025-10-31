Lifelong Blue Jays fan hopes to recreate cherished World Series memory with his son

CityNews caught up with lifelong Blue Jays fan Rick Dogon, who was interviewed by CityPulse in 1993 after Game 6 of the World Series, now returns to the stadium with his son 32 years later.

By Michael Talbot and Dilshad Burman

Posted October 31, 2025 12:10 pm.

Last Updated October 31, 2025 12:22 pm.

Ricky Dogon will never forget the moment Jays slugger Joe Carter launched a walk-off homerun to win the 1993 World Series.

He was in attendance with his dad for the historic game at SkyDome. He was nine-years-old, wide-eyed and wired as the stadium, and city, erupted.

“I remember the homerun just vividly, like I can close my eyes and picture it,” he told CityNews on Friday ahead of Game 6 at Rogers Centre.

He’s now hoping to recreate a special memory with his own son, Jack, who’s roughly the same age as he was when the Jays last won the World Series 32 years ago.

“I really kept on thinking the season couldn’t get much better when they won the American League and then made it to the playoffs, and then oh my gosh they’re going to the World Series and my wife turned to me and said ‘what if they make it to Game 6 maybe you can bring Jack and recreate that memory.’

“I thought ‘ah that couldn’t happen’ and then when we got tickets — It’s just been so exciting,” he added. “And now it’s here and I’m just so blessed to be able to be able to share this with my son.”

Citytv cameras captured Ricky’s reaction to the big win after Carter’s iconic dinger. Despite his joy, he still had a bit of a beef.

“Well I’m happy about that,” Ricky said at the time. “And I think that maybe Carter should’ve got the MVP award.”

The MVP award went to Paul Molitor, who batted .500 against the Phillies, powering the Jays offence.

Cherished father and son moment

Ricky told CityNews he’ll never forget how the city erupted after the win.

“It really was amazing, I remember how electric the city was leading up to it … And then I just remember how excited people were after. I remember being downtown with my dad and everyone high-fiving, and my dad’s shoulder being sore by the end from high-fiving everybody.

“I’ve been obviously the biggest Jays fan ever since.”

With young Jack in tow, he’s hoping to go full circle.

Jack’s favourite player is Vladimir Guerrero Jr., but has a different pick for MVP should the Jays hoist the coveted Commissioner’s Trophy.

Jack gives the nod to pitcher Trey Yesavage, who broke the record for most strikeouts by a rookie in a World Series game with 12 in Game 5.

“Whenever someone comes to the plate he strikes them out,” Jack said.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Three suspects wanted in fatal Scarborough shooting

Three suspects are wanted after a Scarborough shooting back in September turned fatal. Toronto police were called to Sheppard Avenue East and Brimley Road at 10 p.m. on Sept. 24, to reports a victim...

38m ago

City, fans gearing up for possible Blue Jays World Series win in Toronto tonight

The City of Toronto and Blue Jays fans are gearing up for buzzing crowds to fill the streets tonight as the team looks to win the World Series for the first time in more than 30 years. The visiting...

4h ago

"It’s destiny" Former Blue Jay Rob Butler reflects on 1993 victory as Toronto chases another World Series title

As the Toronto Blue Jays chase their first World Series title in over three decades, memories of that unforgettable 1993 championship are flooding back for fans. CityNews’ Rick Campanelli caught up...

1h ago

Mandatory minimum child pornography sentences unconstitutional, Supreme Court rules

OTTAWA — The Supreme Court of Canada says the one-year mandatory minimum jail sentences for accessing or possessing child pornography are unconstitutional. In a ruling today, the top court says although...

2h ago

Top Stories

Three suspects wanted in fatal Scarborough shooting

Three suspects are wanted after a Scarborough shooting back in September turned fatal. Toronto police were called to Sheppard Avenue East and Brimley Road at 10 p.m. on Sept. 24, to reports a victim...

38m ago

City, fans gearing up for possible Blue Jays World Series win in Toronto tonight

The City of Toronto and Blue Jays fans are gearing up for buzzing crowds to fill the streets tonight as the team looks to win the World Series for the first time in more than 30 years. The visiting...

4h ago

"It’s destiny" Former Blue Jay Rob Butler reflects on 1993 victory as Toronto chases another World Series title

As the Toronto Blue Jays chase their first World Series title in over three decades, memories of that unforgettable 1993 championship are flooding back for fans. CityNews’ Rick Campanelli caught up...

1h ago

Mandatory minimum child pornography sentences unconstitutional, Supreme Court rules

OTTAWA — The Supreme Court of Canada says the one-year mandatory minimum jail sentences for accessing or possessing child pornography are unconstitutional. In a ruling today, the top court says although...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:53
Steady rain tonight with gusty winds

Some windy and wet weather ahead of Halloween. The details in our seven-day forecast.

17h ago

2:12
Toronto police investigated for shooting at carjacking suspects

Toronto police are being investigated for shooting at suspects involved in a reported carjacking incident after shots were fired in a Mississauga neighbourhood.

2:33
National program created after the tainted blood crisis to end

A decision to sundown a blood monitoring program, created after one of Canada’s worst public health disasters, is being met with strong criticism. Public health officials say the fears about the program’s end are unfounded. Pat Taney reports.
0:42
Alleged impaired driver crashes into building before driving off

Security footage captured the moment an alleged impaired driver crashed into a building, severing a gas line before driving off.

1:31
World Series Game 5 post-game reaction from Dodger Stadium

CityNews' Lindsay Dunn reports from Los Angeles after the Blue Jays win in game 5 of the World Series.
More Videos