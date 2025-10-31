Man, 22, charged in human trafficking investigation in Niagara Falls

A 22-year-old Niagara Falls man is facing three charges in connection with a human trafficking investigation.

Investigators say in October 2025, they arrested and charged two males and one female with human trafficking related offences.

“Their investigation into that matter led to new information involving another individual,” police said in a release.

Joel Jongwe was taken into custody and has been charged with obtaining sexual services for consideration under the age of 18, sexual assault and sexual interference.

Jongwe was scheduled to attend a bail hearing on Oct. 30 in St. Catharines.