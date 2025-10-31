Ottawa man, 33, accused of importing more than 4 Kg of opium from India

Canadian border officers uncovered a large shipment of drugs while screening cargo at a facility in Toronto.

According to authorities, while examining a shipment from India, officers detected a substance which tested positive for opium – the illicit substance used to produce heroin.

Border officers say they found more than four kilograms of the substance inside the package and contacted Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) for further investigation.

On Oct. 24, 2025, authorities executed a search warrant at the address where the shipment was scheduled to be delivered.

Police arrested 33-year-old Sunil Kumar of Ottawa and charged him with two offences, including importing and trafficking a Schedule 1 substance.

Kumar was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in an Ottawa court on December 2, 2025.

No other details were immediately available.