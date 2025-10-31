Police investigating break-in at NBA star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s Oklahoma residence

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, right, drives past Washington Warriors forward Marvin Bagley III, left, during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Kyle Phillips)

By Associated Press, The Associated Press

Posted October 31, 2025 7:18 pm.

Last Updated October 31, 2025 7:32 pm.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Police on Friday were investigating a burglary at a home reported to belong to the Oklahoma City Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander that happened while the NBA’s reigning MVP was playing a game the night before.

The Thunder referred questions to police in Nichols Hills, an enclave north of downtown Oklahoma City. Police would not confirm who lived in the house or say what might have been taken from it.

Gilgeous-Alexander is originally from Hamilton, Ont.

Officers responded to a report of a burglary at the home around 7:45 p.m. on Thursday, when the Thunder were playing at home against the Washington Wizards. Local news stations in Oklahoma City showed police at the home.

“The suspects fled the area prior to police arrival,” police said in a statement. “While no arrests have been made, there is no reason to believe the public is in any danger.”

The break-in mirrored a slew of burglaries at the homes of well-known professional athletes across the U.S. in recent months. The players have been targeted because of the high-end products believed to be in their homes.

Athletes whose homes have been burglarized include the NFL’s Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Joe Burrow, the NBA’s Luka Doncic and the NHL’s Evgeni Malkin.

Law enforcement officials have previously warned sports leagues that thieves have been striking on game days when they knew the players would not be home, often smashing through rear windows.

The NBA sent a memo to teams in November 2024 urging vigilance when it comes to home security. Among its recommendations, the league suggests players: install updated alarm systems with cameras and utilize them whenever leaving the home, keep valuables in locked and secured safes, remove online real estate listings that may show interior photos of a home, utilize protective guard services during extended trips away from home, and even have dogs assist with home protection.

